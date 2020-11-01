Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar Love Goes Sam Smith, But That's How Love Goes Goes

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Lagu terbaru Sam Smith berjudul Love Goes baru saja dirilis pada 30 Oktober 2020, berikut merupakan lirik lagu dan kunci gitar atau chord gitar Love Goes yang dipopulerkan Sam Smith.

Chord Gitar Love Goes

[Intro]

C G/B Am G C#dim Dm C#dim Dm Gsus4

C G/B Am G C#dim Dm C#dim Dm Gsus4 G

F/C C

F Dm C Gsus4 G (x4)



[Verse 1] (Labrinth)

F Dm C Gsus4 G

I hope you understand that I have to send you away

F Dm C Gsus4 G

You may not understand but I know that you will one day

F Dm C Gsus4 G

You're broken, I know this

F Dm C Gsus4 G N.C.

And if you knew it, you would love me a whole different way



[Chorus] (Labrinth)

F Dm C

But that's how love goes, goes

Gsus4 G

That's how love goes

F Dm C

Goes, goes, goes

Gsus4 G

That's how love goes



[Verse 2] (Sam Smith, Labrinth)

F Dm C Gsus4 G

I tried to change you, tried to make you into someone else (Someone else)

F Dm C Gsus4 G

I guess the only one I'm fooling is my stupid self

F Dm C Gsus4 G

You're broken, we know that

F Dm C Gsus4 G N.C.

And if you knew it, you won't fight me when I say farewell



[Chorus] (Sam Smith)

F Dm C

That's how love goes, goes

Gsus4 G

That's how love goes

F Dm C

Goes, goes, goes

Gsus4 G

That's how love goes

F Dm C

Goes, goes, goes

Gsus4 G

That's how love goes

F Dm C

Goes, goes, goes

Gsus4 N.C.

That's how love



[Bridge] (Sam Smith & Labrinth)

G# Gm

Say that one day I'll be back

C Bb D#

Don't hold your breath

G# Gm Gm G

Just know I own a place for you al__ways



[Chorus] (Sam Smith)

F Dm C

'Cause that's how love goes, goes

Gsus4 G

That's how love goes

F Dm C

Goes, goes, goes

Gsus4 G

That's how love goes

F Dm C

Goes, goes, goes

Gsus4 G

That's how love goes

F Dm C

Goes, goes, goes

Gsus4 N.C.

That's how love



[Instrumental]

F Dm C Gsus4 G



[Outro] (Labrinth, Sam Smith)

F Dm C Gsus4 G F

Yeah, yeah (Ohhh yeah)

Dm C Gsus4 G

That's how love goes, (Ooh, woah) yeah eh

F Dm C Gsus4 G

Ohohohohohohoh

Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Biar Gendut Tetap Kucinta Happy Asmara, Ku Cinta Kamu Adanya

Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Sayangen Sak Senggangmu Happy Asmara, Sayangen Aku Masio Sak Senggangmu

Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Ampun Bang Jago Tian Storm ft Ever Slkr, Ampun Bang Jago

(Tribunlampung.co.id/Tama Yudha Wiguna)