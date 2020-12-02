Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar Lagu Everything I Wanted Billie Eilish, Lirik Lagu Everything I Wanted
Chord gitar Everything I Wanted dinyanyikan Billie Eilish, serta lirik lagu Everything I Wanted dalam kunci gitar atau chord Billie Eilish
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Everything I Wanted dinyanyikan Billie Eilish.
Termasuk, lirik lagu Everything I Wanted dalam kunci gitar atau chord Billie Eilish.
**
Cmaj7 D Bm7 Cmaj7 Cmaj7 D B7 Cmaj7
*
Cmaj7 D Bm7 Cmaj7
I had a dream, I got everything I wanted
Cmaj7 D B7 Cmaj7
Not what you'd think, and if I'm bein' honest
Cmaj7 D Bm7 Cmaj7
It might've been a nightmare, to anyone who might care
Cmaj7 D Bm7 Cmaj7
Thought I could fly (fly, fly, fly), so I stepped off the Golden, mm
Cmaj7 D B7 Cmaj7
Nobody cried (cried, cried, cried), nobody even noticed
Cmaj7 D Bm7 Cmaj7
I saw them standing right there, kinda thought they might care
*
Cmaj7 D Bm7 Cmaj7
I had a dream, I got everything I wanted
Cmaj7 D B7 Cmaj7
But when I wake up I see, you with me
* Reff
Cmaj7 D Bm7 Cmaj7
And you say, "As long as I'm here, no one can hurt you"
Cmaj7 D Bm7 Cmaj7
Don't wanna lie here, but you can learn to
Cmaj7 D B Cmaj7
If I could change the way that you see yourself
Cmaj7 D B7 Cmaj7
You wouldn't wonder why you hear, "They don't deserve you"
*
Cmaj7 D Bm7 Cmaj7
I tried to scream, but my head was underwater
Cmaj7 D B7 Cmaj7
They called me weak, like I'm not just somebody's daughter
Cmaj7 D Bm7 Cmaj7
It coulda been a nightmare, but it felt like they were right there
Cmaj7 D B7 Cmaj7
And it feels like yesterday was a year ago, but I don't wanna let anybody know
Cmaj7 D Bm7 Cmaj7
'Cause everybody wants something from me now, and I don't wanna let 'em down
*
Cmaj7 D Bm7 Cmaj7
I had a dream, I got everything I wanted
Cmaj7 D B7 Cmaj7
But when I wake up I see, you with me
* Reff
Cmaj7 D Bm7 Cmaj7
And you say, "As long as I'm here, no one can hurt you"
Cmaj7 D Bm7 Cmaj7
Don't wanna lie here, but you can learn to
Cmaj7 D B Cmaj7
If I could change the way that you see yourself
Cmaj7 D B7 Cmaj7
You wouldn't wonder why you hear, "They don't deserve you"
* Reff
Cmaj7 D Bm7 Cmaj7
If I knew it all then, would I do it again, would I do it again?
Cmaj7 D Bm7 Cmaj7
If they knew what they said would go straight to my head, what would they say instead?
Cmaj7 D Bm7 Cmaj7
If I knew it all then, would I do it again, would I do it again?
Cmaj7 D Bm7 Cmaj7
If they knew what they said would go straight to my head, what would they say instead?
Cmaj7 D Bm7 Cmaj7
Itulah, chord gitar Everything I Wanted dinyanyikan Billie Eilish, serta lirik lagu Everything I Wanted dalam kunci gitar atau chord Billie Eilish.
