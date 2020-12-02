Chord Gitar Lagu Everything I Wanted Billie Eilish, Lirik Lagu Everything I Wanted 

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Everything I Wanted dinyanyikan Billie Eilish.

Termasuk, lirik lagu Everything I Wanted dalam kunci gitar atau chord Billie Eilish.

**

Cmaj7 D Bm7 Cmaj7 Cmaj7 D B7 Cmaj7

*

Cmaj7 D Bm7 Cmaj7

I had a dream, I got everything I wanted

Cmaj7 D B7 Cmaj7

Not what you'd think, and if I'm bein' honest

Cmaj7 D Bm7 Cmaj7

It might've been a nightmare, to anyone who might care

Cmaj7 D Bm7 Cmaj7

Thought I could fly (fly, fly, fly), so I stepped off the Golden, mm

Cmaj7 D B7 Cmaj7

Nobody cried (cried, cried, cried), nobody even noticed

Cmaj7 D Bm7 Cmaj7

I saw them standing right there, kinda thought they might care

*

Cmaj7 D Bm7 Cmaj7

I had a dream, I got everything I wanted

Cmaj7 D B7 Cmaj7

But when I wake up I see, you with me

* Reff

Cmaj7 D Bm7 Cmaj7

And you say, "As long as I'm here, no one can hurt you"

Cmaj7 D Bm7 Cmaj7

Don't wanna lie here, but you can learn to

Cmaj7 D B Cmaj7

If I could change the way that you see yourself

Cmaj7 D B7 Cmaj7

You wouldn't wonder why you hear, "They don't deserve you"

*

Cmaj7 D Bm7 Cmaj7

I tried to scream, but my head was underwater

Cmaj7 D B7 Cmaj7

They called me weak, like I'm not just somebody's daughter

Cmaj7 D Bm7 Cmaj7

It coulda been a nightmare, but it felt like they were right there

Cmaj7 D B7 Cmaj7

And it feels like yesterday was a year ago, but I don't wanna let anybody know

Cmaj7 D Bm7 Cmaj7

'Cause everybody wants something from me now, and I don't wanna let 'em down

*

Cmaj7 D Bm7 Cmaj7

I had a dream, I got everything I wanted

Cmaj7 D B7 Cmaj7

But when I wake up I see, you with me

* Reff

Cmaj7 D Bm7 Cmaj7

And you say, "As long as I'm here, no one can hurt you"

Cmaj7 D Bm7 Cmaj7

Don't wanna lie here, but you can learn to

Cmaj7 D B Cmaj7

If I could change the way that you see yourself

Cmaj7 D B7 Cmaj7

You wouldn't wonder why you hear, "They don't deserve you"

* Reff

Cmaj7 D Bm7 Cmaj7

If I knew it all then, would I do it again, would I do it again?

Cmaj7 D Bm7 Cmaj7

If they knew what they said would go straight to my head, what would they say instead?

Cmaj7 D Bm7 Cmaj7

If I knew it all then, would I do it again, would I do it again?

Cmaj7 D Bm7 Cmaj7

If they knew what they said would go straight to my head, what would they say instead?

Cmaj7 D Bm7 Cmaj7

