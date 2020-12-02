Breaking News:

Chord Gitar Lagu Everything I Wanted Billie Eilish, Lirik Lagu Everything I Wanted

Chord gitar Everything I Wanted dinyanyikan Billie Eilish, serta lirik lagu Everything I Wanted dalam kunci gitar atau chord Billie Eilish

Chord Gitar Lagu Everything I Wanted Billie Eilish, Lirik Lagu Everything I Wanted
youtube.com
Chord Gitar Lagu Everything I Wanted Billie Eilish, Lirik Lagu Everything I Wanted 

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Everything I Wanted dinyanyikan Billie Eilish.

Termasuk, lirik lagu Everything I Wanted dalam kunci gitar atau chord Billie Eilish.

**

Cmaj7  D         Bm7   Cmaj7         Cmaj7  D      B7    Cmaj7

*
Cmaj7   D           Bm7           Cmaj7
      I had a dream,   I got everything I wanted
Cmaj7     D                B7           Cmaj7
      Not what you'd think,  and if I'm bein' honest
                   Cmaj7     D              Bm7        Cmaj7
It might've been a nightmare, to anyone who might care

Cmaj7         D                           Bm7             Cmaj7
      Thought I could fly (fly, fly, fly),   so I stepped off the Golden, mm
Cmaj7   D                                B7       Cmaj7
      Nobody cried (cried, cried, cried),  nobody even noticed
                    Cmaj7       D                   Bm7        Cmaj7
I saw them standing right there, kinda thought they might care

*
Cmaj7   D           Bm7           Cmaj7
      I had a dream,   I got everything I wanted
    Cmaj7          D      B7       Cmaj7
But when I wake up I see, you with me

* Reff
        Cmaj7            D        Bm7           Cmaj7
And you say, "As long as I'm here,   no one can hurt you"
Cmaj7              D       Bm7            Cmaj7
      Don't wanna lie here,   but you can learn to
Cmaj7      D                B            Cmaj7
      If I could change the way that you see yourself
Cmaj7                     D            B7              Cmaj7
      You wouldn't wonder why you hear,  "They don't deserve you"

*
Cmaj7            D      Bm7                     Cmaj7
      I tried to scream,   but my head was underwater
Cmaj7                D    B7                             Cmaj7
      They called me weak,  like I'm not just somebody's daughter

                 Cmaj7     D                           Bm7         Cmaj7
It coulda been a nightmare, but it felt like they were right there
       Cmaj7                      D             B7                   Cmaj7
And it feels like yesterday was a year ago, but I don't wanna let anybody know
       Cmaj7                     D                Bm7                        Cmaj7
'Cause everybody wants something from me now, and I don't wanna let 'em down

*
Cmaj7   D           Bm7           Cmaj7
      I had a dream,   I got everything I wanted
    Cmaj7          D      B7       Cmaj7
But when I wake up I see, you with me

* Reff
        Cmaj7            D        Bm7           Cmaj7
And you say, "As long as I'm here,   no one can hurt you"
Cmaj7              D       Bm7            Cmaj7
      Don't wanna lie here,   but you can learn to
Cmaj7      D                B            Cmaj7
      If I could change the way that you see yourself
Cmaj7                     D            B7              Cmaj7
      You wouldn't wonder why you hear,  "They don't deserve you"

 * Reff
Cmaj7            D                     Bm7                  Cmaj7
If I knew it all then, would I do it again, would I do it again?
Cmaj7                   D                            Bm7                         Cmaj7
If they knew what they said would go straight to my head, what would they say instead?
Cmaj7            D                     Bm7                  Cmaj7
If I knew it all then, would I do it again, would I do it again?
Cmaj7                   D                            Bm7                         Cmaj7
If they knew what they said would go straight to my head, what would they say instead?
Cmaj7  D  Bm7  Cmaj7

Artikel ini telah tayang di Tribunsolo.com dengan judul Chord Kunci Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Everything I Wanted - Billie Eilish, I Got Everything I Wanted

Itulah, chord gitar Everything I Wanted dinyanyikan Billie Eilish, serta lirik lagu Everything I Wanted dalam kunci gitar atau chord Billie Eilish. (Tribunlampung.co.id/Resky Mertarega Saputri)

Penulis: Resky Mertarega S
Editor: Reny Fitriani
Sumber: Tribun Lampung
