Chord Gitar dan Lirik Shape of You Lagu Ed Sheeran, I'm In Love With Your Body
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Shape of You - Ed Sheeran. I'm in love with the shape of you
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Shape of You - Ed Sheeran
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Shape of You - Ed Sheeran
Bm Em G A
The club isn't the best place to find a lover so the bar is where I go
Bm Em G A
Me and my friends at the table doing shots, drinking fast and then we talk slow
Bm Em G A
Come over and start up a conversation with just me and trust me I'll give it a chance now
Bm Em G A
Take my hand, stop! Put Van the man on the jukebox and then we start to dance and now I'm singing like
Bm Em
Girl, you know I want your love
G A Bm
Your love was handmade for somebody like me
Em
Come on now, follow my lead
G A
I may be crazy, don't mind me, say
Bm Em
Boy, let's not talk too much
G A Bm
Grab on my waist and put that body on me
