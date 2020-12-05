Ilustrasi. Chord Gitar dan Lirik Shape of You Lagu Ed Sheeran, I'm In Love With Your Body

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Shape of You - Ed Sheeran

Bm Em G A

The club isn't the best place to find a lover so the bar is where I go

Bm Em G A

Me and my friends at the table doing shots, drinking fast and then we talk slow

Bm Em G A

Come over and start up a conversation with just me and trust me I'll give it a chance now

Bm Em G A

Take my hand, stop! Put Van the man on the jukebox and then we start to dance and now I'm singing like





Bm Em

Girl, you know I want your love

G A Bm

Your love was handmade for somebody like me

Em

Come on now, follow my lead

G A

I may be crazy, don't mind me, say

Bm Em

Boy, let's not talk too much

G A Bm

Grab on my waist and put that body on me