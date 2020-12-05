Breaking News:

Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Shape of You Lagu Ed Sheeran, I'm In Love With Your Body

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Shape of You - Ed Sheeran. I'm in love with the shape of you

zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar dan Lirik Shape of You Lagu Ed Sheeran, I'm In Love With Your Body
Irishnews
Ilustrasi. Chord Gitar dan Lirik Shape of You Lagu Ed Sheeran, I'm In Love With Your Body 

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Shape of You - Ed Sheeran

Bm Em G A
The club isn't the best place to find a lover so the bar is where I go

Bm Em G A
Me and my friends at the table doing shots, drinking fast and then we talk slow

Bm Em G A
Come over and start up a conversation with just me and trust me I'll give it a chance now

Bm Em G A
Take my hand, stop! Put Van the man on the jukebox and then we start to dance and now I'm singing like


Bm Em
Girl, you know I want your love

G A Bm
Your love was handmade for somebody like me

Em
Come on now, follow my lead

G A
I may be crazy, don't mind me, say

Bm Em
Boy, let's not talk too much

G A Bm
Grab on my waist and put that body on me

Halaman selanjutnya
Halaman
1234
Tags
chord gitar
chord dan lirik
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu
chord lagu
kunci gitar
Lirik Shape of You
Chord Gitar Shape of You
Chord Shape of You
Shape of You chord
Shape of You Ed Sheeran
Ed Sheeran chord
chord Ed Sheeran
Lagu Ed Sheeran
chord gitar Ed Sheeran
Tribunlampung.co.id
Im In Love With Your Body
Berita Terkait :#Chord Gitar
Penulis: heri
Editor: Heribertus Sulis
Sumber: Tribun Lampung
Ikuti kami di
Video Pilihan
Oknum Polisi Ancam akan Penggal Habib Rizieq Shihab, FPI dan Kapolres Pekalongan Kota Buka Suara
Oknum Polisi Ancam akan Penggal Habib Rizieq Shihab, FPI dan Kapolres Pekalongan Kota Buka Suara
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

© 2020 TRIBUNnews.com Network,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Pedoman Media Siber
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Redaksi
Info iklan