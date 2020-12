Chord Gitar Lagu Amy Green Day, Lirik Lagu Amy

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitarAmy dinyanyikan Green Day.

Termasuk, lirik lagu Amy dalam kunci gitar atau chord Green Day.

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Lagu Dirimu dan Buah Hatiku Adista, Lirik Lagu Dirimu dan Buah Hatiku

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Lagu Love Alone Katelyn Tarver, Lirik Lagu Love Alone

intro 2x : G Em C D

G Em

is your heart singing out of tune

C D

are your eyes just singing the blues

G Em

dirty records from another time

C D

some blood stains on your shoes

G Em

no one really knows about your soul

C D

and i barely even know your name

G Em

burning rhythms and posting lies

C D G

for A bunch of fools drown in shame

Em

amy don’t you go

G

i want you around

Em G

singin’ woah please don’t go

C D G

do you wanna be A friend of mine?

( G Em C D )

G Em

did you tattoo A lucky charm

C D

to keep you out of harms way?

G Em

warding off all evil signs

C D G

but it never really kept you safe

G Em

you’re too young for the golden age

C D

cause the record bin’s been replaced

G Em

27 gone without A trace

C D G

and you walked away from your drink

( C Cm G ) ( 4x )

G Em

is your heart singing out of tune

C D

are your eyes just singing the blues

G Em

dirty records from another time

C D

some blood stains on your shoes