Chord Gitar Lagu Masterpiece Jessie J, Lirik Lagu Masterpiece

Simak, chord gitar Masterpiece dinyanyikan Jessie J. Termasuk, lirik lagu Masterpiece dalam kunci gitar atau chord Jessie J.

Chord Gitar Lagu Masterpiece Jessie J, Lirik Lagu Masterpiece
AFP
Chord Masterpiece dinyanyikan Jessie J, serta lirik lagu Masterpiece. 

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Masterpiece dinyanyikan Jessie J.

Termasuk, lirik lagu Masterpiece dalam kunci gitar atau chord Jessie J.

Am
So much pressure, why so loud

           Am
If you don't like my sound you can turn it down
     D                    Bm       E       E
I gotta roll, and I walk it alone
    Am
Uphill battle, I look good when I climb
      Am
I'm ferocious, precocious I get braggadocious
               F                                         Dm
I'm not gonna stop, I like the view from the top
   E         E        F#m
You talk that blah blah

That la la, that rah rah sh*t

            Am
And I'm so done, I'm so over it
             F
Sometimes I mess up, I "eff" up, I hit and miss
     Bm                              E     E
But I'm okay, I'm cool with it

[Chorus]

   C
I still fall on my face sometimes
          G
And I, can't colour inside the lines
          Dm
Cause, I'm perfectly incomplete
    F
I'm still working on my masterpiece
        C
And I, I wanna hang with the greatest
        G
Got a way to go, but it's worth the wait
     Dm
No, you haven't seen the best of me
         F
I'm still working on my masterpiece
     C
Oh o, oh o
     G
Oh o a ah
   Dm
Oh o, oh o
     F
Oh o a ah

[Verse II]

            Am
Those who mind, don't matter
Those who matter, don't mind

