Chord Gitar Lagu Masterpiece Jessie J, Lirik Lagu Masterpiece

Am

So much pressure, why so loud

Am

If you don't like my sound you can turn it down

D Bm E E

I gotta roll, and I walk it alone

Am

Uphill battle, I look good when I climb

Am

I'm ferocious, precocious I get braggadocious

F Dm

I'm not gonna stop, I like the view from the top

E E F#m

You talk that blah blah

That la la, that rah rah sh*t

Am

And I'm so done, I'm so over it

F

Sometimes I mess up, I "eff" up, I hit and miss

Bm E E

But I'm okay, I'm cool with it

[Chorus]

C

I still fall on my face sometimes

G

And I, can't colour inside the lines

Dm

Cause, I'm perfectly incomplete

F

I'm still working on my masterpiece

C

And I, I wanna hang with the greatest

G

Got a way to go, but it's worth the wait

Dm

No, you haven't seen the best of me

F

I'm still working on my masterpiece

C

Oh o, oh o

G

Oh o a ah

Dm

Oh o, oh o

F

Oh o a ah

[Verse II]

Am

Those who mind, don't matter

Those who matter, don't mind