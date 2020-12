Chord Gitar Lagu Nothing In My Way Keane, Lirik Lagu Nothing In My Way

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Nothing In My Way dinyanyikan Keane.

Capo Fret 1

[Intro]

C Dm G Am



[Verse 1]

C Dm G Am C

A turning tide Lovers at a great divide

C Dm G Am

why'd you laugh When I know that you hurt inside?

Dm Em

And why'd you say?



[Chorus]

Am G

It's just another day,

Am G F Am

nothing in my way I don't wanna go, I don't wanna stay

Dm Em

So there's nothing left to say

Dm Em

And why'd you lie?

Am G Am

When you wanna die, when you hurt inside

G F Am

Don't know what you lie for anyway

Dm Em C

Now there's nothing left to say

[Verse 2]

C Dm

A tell-tale sign

G Am

You don't know where to draw the line

Dm Em

And why'd you say?



[Chorus]

Am G

It's just another day,

Am G F Am

nothing in my way I don't wanna go, I don't wanna stay

Dm Em

So there's nothing left to say

Dm Em

And why'd you lie?

Am G Am

When you wanna die, when you hurt inside

G F Am

Don't know what you lie for anyway

Dm Em C

Now there's nothing left to say...



[Outro]

Dm Am F Em

Well for a lonely soul, you're having such a nice time

Dm Am F G

For a lonely soul, you're having such a nice time

Dm Am F Em

For a lonely soul, it seems to me that you're having such a

Dm Am F G

nice time any(way You're) having such a nice time (x2)

C

