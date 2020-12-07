Breaking News:

Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar Lagu Lemon Tree Fools Garden, Lirik Lagu Lemon Tree

chord gitar Lemon Tree dinyanyikan Fools Garden serta lirik lagu Lemon Tree dalam kunci gitar atau chord Fools Garden.

zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar Lagu Lemon Tree Fools Garden, Lirik Lagu Lemon Tree
Grafis Tribunnews.com/Ananda Bayu S
Ilustrasi. Simak, chord gitar Lemon Tree dinyanyikan Fools Garden serta lirik lagu Lemon Tree. 

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Lemon Tree dinyanyikan Fools Garden.

Serta, lirik lagu Lemon Tree dalam kunci gitar atau chord Fools Garden.

Intro: Dm Am Dm Am Gm Am Dm

Dm                      Am
i'm sitting here in the boring room
     Dm                         Am
It's just another rainy sunday afternoon
    Dm                      Am
I'm wasting my time i got nothing to do
    Dm                  Am
I'm hanging around i'm waiting for you
    G                   Am      Dm       Dm -> Am -> Dm       
But nothing ever happens and i wonder
    Dm             Am                
I'm driving around in my car
    Dm                   Am 
I'm driving too fast I'm driving too far
   Dm                 Am
I'd like to change my point of view
  Dm                  Am
I feel so lonely I'm waiting for you
    Gm                   Am      Dm
But nothing ever happens and i wonder

Chorus:

F
I wonder how
C
I wonder why
Dm                               Am  
Yesterday you told me about the blue blue sky
Bb                  C                     F
And all that i can see is just a yellow lemon tree
F                   C
I'm turning my head up and down
    Dm                               Am          
I'm turning turning turning turning turning around
Bb                  G                  C              C7
And all that i can see is just another lemon tree

Bridge:
Dm Am Dm Am Gm Am Dm
Sing Da... da... da.. di da da...

Dm                 Am
I'm sitting here i miss the power
Dm                  Am
I'd like to go out taking a shower
    Dm                       Am
But there's a heavy cloud inside my head
Dm                    Am
I feel so tired put myself into bed
      Gm                   Am         Dm  
While nothing ever happens and i wonder

A        Dm
Isolation is not good for me
C         F               A
Isolation i don't want to sit on the lemon-tree
Dm                         Am
I'm steppin' around in the desert of joy
Dm                   Am
Baby anyhow i'll get another toy
G                         Am            Dm   
And everything will happen and you wonder

Back to Chorus

Editor: Ridwan Hardiansyah
Sumber: Tribun Solo
