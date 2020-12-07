Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar Lagu Lemon Tree Fools Garden, Lirik Lagu Lemon Tree
chord gitar Lemon Tree dinyanyikan Fools Garden serta lirik lagu Lemon Tree dalam kunci gitar atau chord Fools Garden.
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Lemon Tree dinyanyikan Fools Garden.
Serta, lirik lagu Lemon Tree dalam kunci gitar atau chord Fools Garden.
Intro: Dm Am Dm Am Gm Am Dm
Dm Am
i'm sitting here in the boring room
Dm Am
It's just another rainy sunday afternoon
Dm Am
I'm wasting my time i got nothing to do
Dm Am
I'm hanging around i'm waiting for you
G Am Dm Dm -> Am -> Dm
But nothing ever happens and i wonder
Dm Am
I'm driving around in my car
Dm Am
I'm driving too fast I'm driving too far
Dm Am
I'd like to change my point of view
Dm Am
I feel so lonely I'm waiting for you
Gm Am Dm
But nothing ever happens and i wonder
Chorus:
F
I wonder how
C
I wonder why
Dm Am
Yesterday you told me about the blue blue sky
Bb C F
And all that i can see is just a yellow lemon tree
F C
I'm turning my head up and down
Dm Am
I'm turning turning turning turning turning around
Bb G C C7
And all that i can see is just another lemon tree
Bridge:
Dm Am Dm Am Gm Am Dm
Sing Da... da... da.. di da da...
Dm Am
I'm sitting here i miss the power
Dm Am
I'd like to go out taking a shower
Dm Am
But there's a heavy cloud inside my head
Dm Am
I feel so tired put myself into bed
Gm Am Dm
While nothing ever happens and i wonder
A Dm
Isolation is not good for me
C F A
Isolation i don't want to sit on the lemon-tree
Dm Am
I'm steppin' around in the desert of joy
Dm Am
Baby anyhow i'll get another toy
G Am Dm
And everything will happen and you wonder
Back to Chorus
Itulah, chord gitar Lemon Tree dinyanyikan Fools Garden serta lirik lagu Lemon Tree dalam kunci gitar atau chord Fools Garden.
