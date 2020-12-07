Chord Gitar Lagu Lemon Tree Fools Garden, Lirik Lagu Lemon Tree

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Lemon Tree dinyanyikan Fools Garden.

Intro: Dm Am Dm Am Gm Am Dm

Dm Am

i'm sitting here in the boring room

Dm Am

It's just another rainy sunday afternoon

Dm Am

I'm wasting my time i got nothing to do

Dm Am

I'm hanging around i'm waiting for you

G Am Dm Dm -> Am -> Dm

But nothing ever happens and i wonder

Dm Am

I'm driving around in my car

Dm Am

I'm driving too fast I'm driving too far

Dm Am

I'd like to change my point of view

Dm Am

I feel so lonely I'm waiting for you

Gm Am Dm

But nothing ever happens and i wonder

Chorus:

F

I wonder how

C

I wonder why

Dm Am

Yesterday you told me about the blue blue sky

Bb C F

And all that i can see is just a yellow lemon tree

F C

I'm turning my head up and down

Dm Am

I'm turning turning turning turning turning around

Bb G C C7

And all that i can see is just another lemon tree

Bridge:

Dm Am Dm Am Gm Am Dm

Sing Da... da... da.. di da da...

Dm Am

I'm sitting here i miss the power

Dm Am

I'd like to go out taking a shower

Dm Am

But there's a heavy cloud inside my head

Dm Am

I feel so tired put myself into bed

Gm Am Dm

While nothing ever happens and i wonder

A Dm

Isolation is not good for me

C F A

Isolation i don't want to sit on the lemon-tree

Dm Am

I'm steppin' around in the desert of joy

Dm Am

Baby anyhow i'll get another toy

G Am Dm

And everything will happen and you wonder

Back to Chorus

