Chord Gitar Lagu Not Drunk Enough Adele Erichsen, Lirik Lagu Not Drunk Enough

chord gitar Not Drunk Enough dinyanyikan Adele Erichsen.

lirik lagu Not Drunk Enough dalam kunci gitar atau chord Adele Erichsen.

Intro : C,G,Am,F 2x

C G

Never been a girl who used to cry

Am

Didn't show emotions, don't know why

F C

Didn't wanna feel the pain inside, I guess

G

But as the years keep going by,

Am

you came along and changed my mind

F

I should leave the past behind me,

C

I should let you find me,

G

supposed to stay beside me

Am

You were supposed to guide me,

through the ups and downs,

F

you were always gonna be around until the end

C G Am F

I still think we could

C G Am

'cause you and me, we're good

F C

And I'll tell you why this hurts, 'cause I'm sober

G

But I just wanna be drunk

Am

so I can forget about you

F C

and all the stupid things that love has pulled me through

G

Even when I've had too much,

Am

I still feel your touch

F C

Maybe this just means that I'm not drunk enough

guitar : C,G,Am,F

