Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar Lagu Not Drunk Enough Adele Erichsen, Lirik Lagu Not Drunk Enough
Simak, chord gitar Not Drunk Enough dinyanyikan Adele Erichsen. Termasuk, lirik lagu Not Drunk Enough dalam kunci gitar atau chord Adele Erichsen.
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Not Drunk Enough dinyanyikan Adele Erichsen.
Termasuk, lirik lagu Not Drunk Enough dalam kunci gitar atau chord Adele Erichsen.
Baca juga: Chord Gitar Lagu A Line In The Sand Linkin Park, Lirik Lagu A Line In The Sand
Baca juga: Chord Gitar Lagu Ingin Hilang Ingatan Rocket Rockers, Lirik Lagu Rocket Rockers
Intro : C,G,Am,F 2x
C G
Never been a girl who used to cry
Am
Didn't show emotions, don't know why
F C
Didn't wanna feel the pain inside, I guess
G
But as the years keep going by,
Am
you came along and changed my mind
F
I should leave the past behind me,
C
I should let you find me,
G
supposed to stay beside me
Am
You were supposed to guide me,
through the ups and downs,
F
you were always gonna be around until the end
C G Am F
I still think we could
C G Am
'cause you and me, we're good
F C
And I'll tell you why this hurts, 'cause I'm sober
G
But I just wanna be drunk
Am
so I can forget about you
F C
and all the stupid things that love has pulled me through
G
Even when I've had too much,
Am
I still feel your touch
F C
Maybe this just means that I'm not drunk enough
guitar : C,G,Am,F
Itulah, chord gitar Not Drunk Enough dinyanyikan Adele Erichsen, serta lirik lagu Not Drunk Enough dalam kunci gitar atau chord Adele Erichsen.
(Tribunlampung.co.id/Tama Yudha Wiguna)
|Chord Gitar Lagu A Line In The Sand Linkin Park, Lirik Lagu A Line In The Sand
|Chord Gitar Lagu Astronomy Metallica, Lirik Lagu Astronomy
|Chord Gitar Lagu Demi Cinta Kerispatih, Lirik Lagu Demi Cinta
|Chord Gitar Di Udara Efek Rumah Kaca (ERK), Lirik Lagu Efek Rumah Kaca
|Chord Gitar Lagu Andai Aku Bisa Chrisye, Lirik Lagu Andai Aku Bisa