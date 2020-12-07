Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar Lagu Price Tag Jessie J
Simak, chord gitar Price Tag dinyanyikan Jessie J. Termasuk, lirik lagu Price Tag dalam kunci gitar atau chord Jessie J.
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Price Tag dinyanyikan Jessie J.
Termasuk, lirik lagu Price Tag dalam kunci gitar atau chord Jessie J.
Baca juga: Chord Gitar Lagu Ingin Hilang Ingatan Rocket Rockers, Lirik Lagu Rocket Rockers
Baca juga: Chord Gitar Lagu Not Drunk Enough Adele Erichsen, Lirik Lagu Not Drunk Enough
[Intro]
C Em Am F
C Em
Seems like everybody's got a price,
Am
I wonder how they sleep at night.
When the sale comes first,
F
And the truth comes second,
Just stop, for a minute and
C
Smile
Em
Why is everybody so serious!
Am
Acting so damn mysterious
You got your shades on your eyes
F
And your heels so high
C
That you cant even have a good time.
Em
Everybody look to their left (yeah)
Am
Everybody look to their right (ha)
Can you feel that (yeah)
F
We'll pay them with love tonight...
[Reff]
C
It's not about the money, money, money
Em
We don't need your money, money, money
Am
We just wanna make the world dance,
F
Forget about the Price Tag
C
Ain't about the (ha) Ka-Ching Ka-Ching.
Em
Ain't about the (yeah) Ba-Bling Ba-Bling
Am
Wanna make the world dance,
F
Forget about the Price Tag.
C Em
We need to take it back in time,
Am
When music made us all UNITE!
F
And it wasn't low blows and video Hoes,
C
Am I the only one gettin'...tired?
Em
Why is everybody so obsessed?
Am
Money can't buy us happiness
F
Can we all slow down and enjoy right now
Guarantee well be feelin'
C
All right.
Em
Everybody look to their left (yeah)
Am
Everybody look to their right (ha)
F
Can you feel that (yeah)
We'll pay them with love tonight...
[Reff]
C
It's not about the money, money, money
Em
We don't need your money, money, money
Am
We just wanna make the world dance,
F
Forget about the Price Tag
C
Ain't about the (ha) Ka-Ching Ka-Ching.
Em
Ain't about the (yeah) Ba-Bling Ba-Bling
Am
Wanna make the world dance,
F
Forget about the Price Tag.
Yeah yeah
C
well, keep the price tag
and take the cash back
Em
just give me six strings and a half stack
Am
and you can keep the cars
leave me the garage
F
and all I..
yes all I need are keys and guitars
C
and guess what, in 30 seconds I'm leaving to Mars
Em
yes we leaving across these undefeatable odds
Am
its like this man, you cant put a price on life
F C
we do this for the love so we fight and sacrifice every night
so we ain't gon' stumble and fall never
Em
waiting to see, a sign of defeat uh uh
Am
so we gon' keep everyone moving there feet
F
so bring back the beat and everybody sing
its not about...
[Reff]
C
It's not about the money, money, money
Em
We don't need your money, money, money
Am
We just wanna make the world dance,
F
Forget about the Price Tag
C
Ain't about the (ha) Ka-Ching Ka-Ching.
Em
Ain't about the (yeah) Ba-Bling Ba-Bling
Am
Wanna make the world dance,
F
Forget about the Price Tag.
[Reff]
C
It's not about the money, money, money
Em
We don't need your money, money, money
Am
We just wanna make the world dance,
F
Forget about the Price Tag
C
Ain't about the (ha) Ka-Ching Ka-Ching.
Em
Ain't about the (yeah) Ba-Bling Ba-Bling
Am
Wanna make the world dance,
F
Forget about the Price Tag.
[Outro]
C Em Am F
C
Yeah yeah
Em
oo-oooh
Am F
forget about the price tag.
Itulah, chord gitar Price Tag dinyanyikan Jessie J, serta lirik lagu Price Tag dalam kunci gitar atau chord Jessie J.
(Tribunlampung.co.id/Tama Yudha Wiguna)