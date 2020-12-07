Breaking News:

Chord Gitar Lagu Price Tag Jessie J

Simak, chord gitar Price Tag dinyanyikan Jessie J. Termasuk, lirik lagu Price Tag dalam kunci gitar atau chord Jessie J.

zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar Lagu Price Tag Jessie J
AFP
Ilustrasi. Chord Price Tag dinyanyikan Jessie J. 

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Price Tag dinyanyikan Jessie J.

Termasuk, lirik lagu Price Tag dalam kunci gitar atau chord Jessie J.

[Intro]

C Em Am F


C Em
Seems like everybody's got a price,
Am
I wonder how they sleep at night.
When the sale comes first,
F
And the truth comes second,
Just stop, for a minute and
C
Smile
Em
Why is everybody so serious!
Am
Acting so damn mysterious
You got your shades on your eyes
F
And your heels so high
C
That you cant even have a good time.

Em
Everybody look to their left (yeah)
Am
Everybody look to their right (ha)
Can you feel that (yeah)
F
We'll pay them with love tonight...

[Reff]

C
It's not about the money, money, money
Em
We don't need your money, money, money
Am
We just wanna make the world dance,
F
Forget about the Price Tag
C
Ain't about the (ha) Ka-Ching Ka-Ching.
Em
Ain't about the (yeah) Ba-Bling Ba-Bling
Am
Wanna make the world dance,
F
Forget about the Price Tag.

C Em
We need to take it back in time,
Am
When music made us all UNITE!
F
And it wasn't low blows and video Hoes,
C
Am I the only one gettin'...tired?
Em
Why is everybody so obsessed?
Am
Money can't buy us happiness
F
Can we all slow down and enjoy right now
Guarantee well be feelin'
C
All right.

Em
Everybody look to their left (yeah)
Am
Everybody look to their right (ha)
F
Can you feel that (yeah)
We'll pay them with love tonight...

[Reff]

C
It's not about the money, money, money
Em
We don't need your money, money, money
Am
We just wanna make the world dance,
F
Forget about the Price Tag
C
Ain't about the (ha) Ka-Ching Ka-Ching.
Em
Ain't about the (yeah) Ba-Bling Ba-Bling
Am
Wanna make the world dance,
F
Forget about the Price Tag.

Yeah yeah
C
well, keep the price tag
and take the cash back
Em
just give me six strings and a half stack
Am
and you can keep the cars
leave me the garage
F
and all I..
yes all I need are keys and guitars
C
and guess what, in 30 seconds I'm leaving to Mars
Em
yes we leaving across these undefeatable odds
Am
its like this man, you cant put a price on life
F C
we do this for the love so we fight and sacrifice every night
so we ain't gon' stumble and fall never
Em
waiting to see, a sign of defeat uh uh
Am
so we gon' keep everyone moving there feet
F
so bring back the beat and everybody sing
its not about...

[Reff]

C
It's not about the money, money, money
Em
We don't need your money, money, money
Am
We just wanna make the world dance,
F
Forget about the Price Tag
C
Ain't about the (ha) Ka-Ching Ka-Ching.
Em
Ain't about the (yeah) Ba-Bling Ba-Bling
Am
Wanna make the world dance,
F
Forget about the Price Tag.

[Reff]

C
It's not about the money, money, money
Em
We don't need your money, money, money
Am
We just wanna make the world dance,
F
Forget about the Price Tag
C
Ain't about the (ha) Ka-Ching Ka-Ching.
Em
Ain't about the (yeah) Ba-Bling Ba-Bling
Am
Wanna make the world dance,
F
Forget about the Price Tag.

[Outro]
C Em Am F

C
Yeah yeah
Em
oo-oooh
Am F
forget about the price tag.

Itulah, chord gitar Price Tag dinyanyikan Jessie J, serta lirik lagu Price Tag dalam kunci gitar atau chord Jessie J.

(Tribunlampung.co.id/Tama Yudha Wiguna)

