Chord Gitar dan Lirik Sk8er Boi Avril Lavigne, He Was a Skater Boy, She Said See You Later Boy 

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Sk8er Boi Avril Lavigne

[Intro]

D A Bm Bb A x2

[Verse]

D A Bm Bb

He was a boy, she was a girl, can I make it any more obvious?

D A Bm C

He was a punk, she did ballet, what more can I say?

D A Bm Bb

He wanted her, she'd never tell that secretly she wanted him as well

D A Bm C

But all of her friends stuck up their nose, they had a problem with his

F

baggy clothes

[Chorus]

C Bb

He was a skater boy, she said see you later boy,

A F

he wasn't good enough for her

C Bb

She had a pretty face, but her head was up in space,

A Bb

she needed to come back down to earth

[Verse]

D A Bm

Five years from now, she sits at home,

Bb

feeding the baby, she's all alone

D A Bm

She turns on TV, guess who she sees

C

Skater boy rocking up MTV

D A Bm

She calls up her friends, they already know

Bb

and they've all got tickets to see his show

D A Bm

She tags along, stands in the crowd,

C

looks up at the man that she turned down

[Chorus]

F C Bb

He was a skater boy, she said see you later boy,

A F

he wasn't good enough for her

C Bb

Now he's a super star slamming on his guitar

A F

Does your pretty face see what he's worth?

C Bb

He was a skater boy, she said see you later boy,

A F

he wasn't good enough for her

C Bb

Now he's a super star slamming on his guitar

A Bb

Does your pretty face see what he's worth?

[Solo]

F C Bb Db

F C Bb Db A

[Bridge]

Dm F

Sorry girl, but you missed out,

C

Well, tough luck that boy's mine now

Bb

We are more than just good friends

A Dm

This is how the story ends

F

Too bad that you couldn't see,

C

See the man that boy could be

Bb

There is more than meets the eye

A D

I see the soul that is inside

[Chorus]

A Bm

He's just a boy and I'm just a girl

Bb

Can I make it any more obvious?

D A Bm C

We are in love, haven't you heard how we rock each other's world?

F C Bb

I'm with the skater boy, I said see you later boy

A F

I'll be backstage after the show

C Bb

I'll be at the studio, singing the song we wrote

A

About a girl you used to know

F C Bb

I'm with the skater boy, I said see you later boy

A F

I'll be back stage after the show

C Bb

I'll be at the studio, singing the song we wrote

A Bb

About a girl you used to know