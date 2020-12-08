Chord Gitar Lagu Constant Conversations Passion Pit

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Constant Conversations dinyanyikan Passion Pit.

lirik lagu Constant Conversations dalam kunci gitar atau chord Passion Pit.

[Intro]

F Em7

(Uh huh)

But you never leave

Dm E

Never (uh huh)

F Em7

But you never ever leave

Dm

But you never

G

Nooo...



[Verse 1]

Am7 Em7 F C

Well you're wrapped up in a blanket and you're staring at the floor

Am7 Em7 F G

The conversation's moderated by the noisy streets below

Am7 Em7 F C

I never want to hurt you baby, I'm just a mess with a name and a price

Am7 Em7 F G

And now I'm drunker than before they, told me drinking doesn't make me nice



[Hook]

F Em7

You never know where some people will go

Dm C

Yeah some people been hurtin' me

F Em7

You can tell by a look, by the slightest crook

Dm G

In their neck or the blink of an eye



F Em7

Well then they'll say what they say and they'll do what they do

Dm C

But that doesn't mean a goddamn thing

F Em7

You can listen if you want, you can listen if you don't

Dm G

Yeah they'll talk, maybe even sing



F Em7 Dm E

(Everybody now! Oh oh oh oh oh)



F Em7

They come singing through the window, they're singing through the trees

Dm G

Yeah they're singing through the bright spring leaves



F Em7 Dm E

(Everybody now! Oh oh oh oh oh)



F

Yeah they love you when they need you

Em7

But someday you're going to need to

Dm G

Find some other kind of place to go, oh

(Uh huh)



F Em7

But you never leave

Dm E

Never (uh huh)

F Em7

But you never ever leave

Dm

But you never

G

Nooo...



[Verse 2]

Am7 Em7 F C

Well you're standing in the kitchen, and you're pouring out my drink

Am7 Em7 F G

Well there's a very obvious difference, and it's that one of us can think

Am7 Em7 F C

If there's a bump in the road yeah you'd fix it, but for me well I'd just run off the road

Am7 Em7 F G

But tonight you've got me cornered, and I haven't got a place to go



[Hook]

F Em7

You never know where some people will go

Dm C

Yeah some people been hurtin' me

F Em7

You can tell by a look, by the slightest crook

Dm G

In their neck or the blink of an eye



F Em7

Well then they'll say what they say and they'll do what they doA

Dm C

But that doesn't mean a goddamn thing

F Em7

You can listen if you want, you can listen if you don't

Dm G

Yeah they'll talk, maybe even sing



F Em7 Dm E

(Everybody now! Oh oh oh oh oh)



F Em7

They come singing through the window, they're singing through the trees

Dm G

Yeah they're singing through the bright spring leaves



F Em 7Dm E

(Everybody now! Oh oh oh oh oh)



F

Yeah they love you when they need you

Em7

But someday you're going to need to

Dm G

Find some other kind of place to go, oh



F Em7

Don't you know?

(But you never leave)

Dm E

Never (uh huh)

F Em7

But you never ever leave

Dm

But you never

G

Nooo...

chord gitar Constant Conversations dinyanyikan Passion Pit, serta lirik lagu Constant Conversations dalam kunci gitar atau chord Passion Pit.

