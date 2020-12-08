Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar Lagu Constant Conversations Passion Pit
chord gitar Constant Conversations dinyanyikan Passion Pit
chord gitar Constant Conversations dinyanyikan Passion Pit.
lirik lagu Constant Conversations dalam kunci gitar atau chord Passion Pit.
[Intro]
F Em7
(Uh huh)
But you never leave
Dm E
Never (uh huh)
F Em7
But you never ever leave
Dm
But you never
G
Nooo...
[Verse 1]
Am7 Em7 F C
Well you're wrapped up in a blanket and you're staring at the floor
Am7 Em7 F G
The conversation's moderated by the noisy streets below
Am7 Em7 F C
I never want to hurt you baby, I'm just a mess with a name and a price
Am7 Em7 F G
And now I'm drunker than before they, told me drinking doesn't make me nice
[Hook]
F Em7
You never know where some people will go
Dm C
Yeah some people been hurtin' me
F Em7
You can tell by a look, by the slightest crook
Dm G
In their neck or the blink of an eye
F Em7
Well then they'll say what they say and they'll do what they do
Dm C
But that doesn't mean a goddamn thing
F Em7
You can listen if you want, you can listen if you don't
Dm G
Yeah they'll talk, maybe even sing
F Em7 Dm E
(Everybody now! Oh oh oh oh oh)
F Em7
They come singing through the window, they're singing through the trees
Dm G
Yeah they're singing through the bright spring leaves
F Em7 Dm E
(Everybody now! Oh oh oh oh oh)
F
Yeah they love you when they need you
Em7
But someday you're going to need to
Dm G
Find some other kind of place to go, oh
(Uh huh)
F Em7
But you never leave
Dm E
Never (uh huh)
F Em7
But you never ever leave
Dm
But you never
G
Nooo...
[Verse 2]
Am7 Em7 F C
Well you're standing in the kitchen, and you're pouring out my drink
Am7 Em7 F G
Well there's a very obvious difference, and it's that one of us can think
Am7 Em7 F C
If there's a bump in the road yeah you'd fix it, but for me well I'd just run off the road
Am7 Em7 F G
But tonight you've got me cornered, and I haven't got a place to go
[Hook]
F Em7
You never know where some people will go
Dm C
Yeah some people been hurtin' me
F Em7
You can tell by a look, by the slightest crook
Dm G
In their neck or the blink of an eye
F Em7
Well then they'll say what they say and they'll do what they doA
Dm C
But that doesn't mean a goddamn thing
F Em7
You can listen if you want, you can listen if you don't
Dm G
Yeah they'll talk, maybe even sing
F Em7 Dm E
(Everybody now! Oh oh oh oh oh)
F Em7
They come singing through the window, they're singing through the trees
Dm G
Yeah they're singing through the bright spring leaves
F Em 7Dm E
(Everybody now! Oh oh oh oh oh)
F
Yeah they love you when they need you
Em7
But someday you're going to need to
Dm G
Find some other kind of place to go, oh
F Em7
Don't you know?
(But you never leave)
Dm E
Never (uh huh)
F Em7
But you never ever leave
Dm
But you never
G
Nooo...
