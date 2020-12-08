Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar Lagu Driftwood Travis
chord gitar Driftwood dinyanyikan Travis
chord gitar Driftwood dinyanyikan Travis.
lirik lagu Driftwood dalam kunci gitar atau chord Travis.
capo 2
[ verse 1 ]
Bb Ebadd9
everything is open
F
nothing is set in stone
Bb Ebadd9
rivers turn to ocean
F
oceans tide you home
Bb Ebadd9
home is where the heart is
F
but your heart had to roam
Bb Ebadd9
drifting over bridges
F
never to return
watching bridges burn
[ chorus ]
Bb F Cm
you’re driftwood floating underwater
Eb
breaking into pieces . pieces . pieces
Bb F Cm
just driftwood hollow and of no use
Eb
waterfalls will find you . bind you . grind you
[ verse 2 ]
Bb Ebadd9
nobody is an island
F
everyone has to go
Bb Ebadd9
pillars turn to butter
F
butterflying low
Bb Ebadd9
low is where your heart is
F
but your heart has to grow
Bb Ebadd9
drifting under bridges
F
never with the flow
[ bridge ]
Cm F
and you really didn’t think it would happen
Cm F
but it really is the end of the line
Bb F Cm
so i’m sorry that you turned to driftwood
Eb Bb
but you’ve been drifting for C long . long time
[ instrumental ]
Cm - F - Cm - F
Cm - F - Cm - Cm
[ verse 3 ]
Bb Ebadd9
everywhere there’s trouble
F
no where’s safe to go
Bb Ebadd9
pushes turn to shovels
F
shoveling the snow
Bb Ebadd9
frozen you have chosen
F
the path you wish to go
Bb Ebadd9
drifting now forever
F
and forever more
until you reach your shore
