Chord Gitar Lagu Driftwood Travis

chord gitar Driftwood dinyanyikan Travis.

lirik lagu Driftwood dalam kunci gitar atau chord Travis.

capo 2

[ verse 1 ]

Bb Ebadd9

everything is open

F

nothing is set in stone

Bb Ebadd9

rivers turn to ocean

F

oceans tide you home

Bb Ebadd9

home is where the heart is

F

but your heart had to roam

Bb Ebadd9

drifting over bridges

F

never to return

watching bridges burn

[ chorus ]

Bb F Cm

you’re driftwood floating underwater

Eb

breaking into pieces . pieces . pieces

Bb F Cm

just driftwood hollow and of no use

Eb

waterfalls will find you . bind you . grind you

[ verse 2 ]

Bb Ebadd9

nobody is an island

F

everyone has to go

Bb Ebadd9

pillars turn to butter

F

butterflying low

Bb Ebadd9

low is where your heart is

F

but your heart has to grow

Bb Ebadd9

drifting under bridges

F

never with the flow

[ bridge ]

Cm F

and you really didn’t think it would happen

Cm F

but it really is the end of the line

Bb F Cm

so i’m sorry that you turned to driftwood

Eb Bb

but you’ve been drifting for C long . long time

[ instrumental ]

Cm - F - Cm - F

Cm - F - Cm - Cm

[ verse 3 ]

Bb Ebadd9

everywhere there’s trouble

F

no where’s safe to go

Bb Ebadd9

pushes turn to shovels

F

shoveling the snow

Bb Ebadd9

frozen you have chosen

F

the path you wish to go

Bb Ebadd9

drifting now forever

F

and forever more

until you reach your shore