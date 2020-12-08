Breaking News:

Chord Gitar Lagu Driftwood Travis

chord gitar Driftwood dinyanyikan Travis. Termasuk, lirik lagu Driftwood dalam kunci gitar atau chord Travis.

Ilustrasi. Chord Driftwood dinyanyikan Travis. 

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Driftwood dinyanyikan Travis.

Termasuk, lirik lagu Driftwood dalam kunci gitar atau chord Travis.

capo 2

 [ verse 1 ] 
Bb            Ebadd9
everything is open
F
nothing is set in stone
Bb             Ebadd9
rivers turn to ocean
F
oceans tide you home
Bb                Ebadd9
home is where the heart is
F
but your heart had to roam
Bb            Ebadd9
drifting over bridges
F
never to return
watching bridges burn

 [ chorus ] 
Bb                 F            Cm
you’re driftwood floating underwater
              Eb
breaking into pieces .  pieces .  pieces
Bb              F             Cm
just driftwood hollow and of no use
                Eb
waterfalls will find you .  bind you .  grind you

 [ verse 2 ] 
Bb            Ebadd9
nobody is an island
F
everyone has to go
Bb               Ebadd9
pillars turn to butter
F
butterflying low
Bb                 Ebadd9
low is where your heart is
F
but your heart has to grow
Bb              Ebadd9
drifting under bridges
F
never with the flow

 [ bridge ] 
         Cm                          F
and you really didn’t think it would happen
       Cm                       F
but it really is the end of the line
       Bb     F                   Cm
so i’m sorry that you turned to driftwood
                Eb                         Bb
but you’ve been drifting for C long .  long time

 [ instrumental ] 

Cm  -  F  -  Cm  -  F
Cm  -  F  -  Cm  -  Cm

 [ verse 3 ] 
Bb                   Ebadd9
everywhere there’s trouble
F
no where’s safe to go
Bb              Ebadd9
pushes turn to shovels
F
shoveling the snow
Bb                Ebadd9
frozen you have chosen
F
the path you wish to go
Bb            Ebadd9
drifting now forever
F
and forever more
until you reach your shore

Penulis: Tama Yudha Wiguna
Editor: taryono
Sumber: Tribun Lampung
