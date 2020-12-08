Chord Gitar Lagu Why Does It Always Rain On Me Travis, Lirik Lagu Why Does It Always Rain On Me

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Why Does It Always Rain On Me dinyanyikan Travis.

Termasuk, lirik lagu Why Does It Always Rain On Me dalam kunci gitar atau chord Travis.

[Intro]

D Am G G/F# Em7



[Verse 1]

D

I can't sleep tonight

Bm

Everybody saying everything's alright

D

Still I can't close my eyes

Bm G

I'm seeing a tunnel at the end of all these lights

A

Sunny days

G A

Where have you gone?

G G/F# Em7 Asus4 A

I get the strangest feeling you belong.



[Chorus]

D A

Why does it always rain on me?

G G/F# Em7

Is it because I lied when I was seventeen?

D A

Why does it always rain on me?

G G/F#

Even when the sun is shining

Em7

I can't avoid the lightning



[Verse 2]

D

I can't stand myself

Bm

I'm being held up by invisible men

D

Still life on a shelf when

Bm

I got my mind on something else

G A

Sunny days

G A

Where have you gone?

G G/F# Em7 Asus4 A

I get the strangest feeling you belong.



[Chorus]

D A

Why does it always rain on me?

G G/F# Em7

Is it because I lied when I was seventeen?

D A

Why does it always rain on me?

G G/F#

Even when the sun is shining

Em7

I can't avoid the lightning



[Bridge]

Bm D Bm

Oh, where did the blue skies go?

D C C/B Am7

And why is it raining so?

C/G Asus4 A

It's so cold



[Verse 3]

D

I can't sleep tonight

Bm

Everybody saying everything's alright

D

Still I can't close my eyes

Bm G

I'm seeing a tunnel at the end of all these lights

A

Sunny days

G A

Where have you gone?

G G/F# Em7 A

I get the strangest feeling you belong.



[Chorus]

D A

Why does it always rain on me?

G G/F# Em7

Is it because I lied when I was seventeen?

D A

Why does it always rain on me?

G G/F#

Even when the sun is shining

Em7

I can't avoid the lightning



[Bridge]

Bm D Bm

Oh, where did the blue skies go?

D C C/B Am7

And why is it raining so?

C/G Asus4 A

It's so cold



[Chorus]

D A

Why does it always rain on me?

G G/F# Em7

Is it because I lied when I was seventeen?

D A

Why does it always rain on me?

G G/F#

Even when the sun is shining

Em7

I can't avoid the lightning



[Outro]

D Am G G/F# Em7

Why does it always rain on me?

D Am G G/F# Em7 D

Why does it always rain on ooooohhhhhh on

