Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar Lagu Why Does It Always Rain On Me Travis

chord gitar Why Does It Always Rain On Me dinyanyikan Travis, lirik lagu Why Does It Always Rain On Me dalam kunci gitar atau chord Travis.

zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar Lagu Why Does It Always Rain On Me Travis, Lirik Lagu Why Does It Always Rain On Me
AFP/DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS
Ilustrasi Travis. Chord Why Does It Always Rain On Me dinyanyikan Travis, serta lirik lagu Why Does It Always Rain On Me. 

chord gitar Why Does It Always Rain On Me dinyanyikan Travis.

Termasuk, lirik lagu Why Does It Always Rain On Me dalam kunci gitar atau chord Travis.

[Intro]
D Am G G/F# Em7

[Verse 1]
D
I can't sleep tonight
Bm
Everybody saying everything's alright
D
Still I can't close my eyes
Bm G
I'm seeing a tunnel at the end of all these lights
A
Sunny days
G A
Where have you gone?
G G/F# Em7 Asus4 A
I get the strangest feeling you belong.

[Chorus]
D A
Why does it always rain on me?
G G/F# Em7
Is it because I lied when I was seventeen?
D A
Why does it always rain on me?
G G/F#
Even when the sun is shining
Em7
I can't avoid the lightning

[Verse 2]
D
I can't stand myself
Bm
I'm being held up by invisible men
D
Still life on a shelf when
Bm
I got my mind on something else
G A
Sunny days
G A
Where have you gone?
G G/F# Em7 Asus4 A
I get the strangest feeling you belong.

[Chorus]
D A
Why does it always rain on me?
G G/F# Em7
Is it because I lied when I was seventeen?
D A
Why does it always rain on me?
G G/F#
Even when the sun is shining
Em7
I can't avoid the lightning

[Bridge]
Bm D Bm
Oh, where did the blue skies go?
D C C/B Am7
And why is it raining so?
C/G Asus4 A
It's so cold

[Verse 3]
D
I can't sleep tonight
Bm
Everybody saying everything's alright
D
Still I can't close my eyes
Bm G
I'm seeing a tunnel at the end of all these lights
A
Sunny days
G A
Where have you gone?
G G/F# Em7 A
I get the strangest feeling you belong.

[Chorus]
D A
Why does it always rain on me?
G G/F# Em7
Is it because I lied when I was seventeen?
D A
Why does it always rain on me?
G G/F#
Even when the sun is shining
Em7
I can't avoid the lightning

[Bridge]
Bm D Bm
Oh, where did the blue skies go?
D C C/B Am7
And why is it raining so?
C/G Asus4 A
It's so cold

[Chorus]
D A
Why does it always rain on me?
G G/F# Em7
Is it because I lied when I was seventeen?
D A
Why does it always rain on me?
G G/F#
Even when the sun is shining
Em7
I can't avoid the lightning

[Outro]
D Am G G/F# Em7
Why does it always rain on me?
D Am G G/F# Em7 D
Why does it always rain on ooooohhhhhh on

Itulah, chord gitar Why Does It Always Rain On Me dinyanyikan Travis, serta lirik lagu Why Does It Always Rain On Me dalam kunci gitar atau chord Travis.

(Tribunlampung.co.id/Tama Yudha Wiguna)

Penulis: Tama Yudha Wiguna
Editor: Noval Andriansyah
Sumber: Tribun Lampung
