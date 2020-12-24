Chord Gitar Lagu Thru These Tears LANY, Lirik Lagu Thru These Tears

Chord Gitar
intro
B Abm F# E
[ verse 1 ]
B
this hurts like hell
Abm
but i keep telling myself
F#
it’s gonna get better
E
but it’s taking forever
B
i tried to go out
Abm
but every time i leave the house
F#
something reminds me
E
of what’s now behind me
pre - chorus
everyday i let go
E F# B
just A little bit more
chorus
B Abm
in the end i’m gonna be alright
Abm F#
but it might take A hundred sleepless nights
F# E
to make the memories of you disappear
E B
but right now i can’t see nothing through these tears
verse 2
B
control my thoughts
Abm
convincing myself it’s your loss
F#
i really mean it
F# E
and i’m starting to believe it
pre - chorus
E
’cause everyday i let go
E F# B
just A little bit more
chorus
B Abm
in the end i’m gonna be alright
Abm F#
but it might take A hundred sleepless nights
F# E
to make the memories of you disappear
E B
but right now i can’t see nothing through these tears
