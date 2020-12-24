Chord Gitar Lagu Thru These Tears LANY, Lirik Lagu Thru These Tears

Ilustrasi. chord gitar Thru These Tears dinyanyikan LANY serta lirik lagu Thru These Tears.

intro

B Abm F# E

[ verse 1 ]

B

this hurts like hell

Abm

but i keep telling myself

F#

it’s gonna get better

E

but it’s taking forever

B

i tried to go out

Abm

but every time i leave the house

F#

something reminds me

E

of what’s now behind me

pre - chorus

everyday i let go

E F# B

just A little bit more

chorus

B Abm

in the end i’m gonna be alright

Abm F#

but it might take A hundred sleepless nights

F# E

to make the memories of you disappear

E B

but right now i can’t see nothing through these tears

verse 2

B

control my thoughts

Abm

convincing myself it’s your loss

F#

i really mean it

F# E

and i’m starting to believe it

pre - chorus

E

’cause everyday i let go

E F# B

just A little bit more

chorus

B Abm

in the end i’m gonna be alright

Abm F#

but it might take A hundred sleepless nights

F# E

to make the memories of you disappear

E B

but right now i can’t see nothing through these tears