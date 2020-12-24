Breaking News:

Chord Gitar Lagu Thru These Tears LANY, Lirik Lagu Thru These Tears

Simak, chord gitar Thru These Tears dinyanyikan LANY. Termasuk, lirik lagu Thru These Tears dalam kunci gitar atau chord LANY.

zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar Lagu Thru These Tears LANY, Lirik Lagu Thru These Tears
Getty Images/AFP/Ryan Bakerink
Ilustrasi. chord gitar Thru These Tears dinyanyikan LANY serta lirik lagu Thru These Tears. 

chord gitar Thru These Tears dinyanyikan LANY.

Termasuk, lirik lagu Thru These Tears dalam kunci gitar atau chord LANY.

 intro 
B Abm F# E

 [ verse 1 ] 
 B
this hurts like hell
           Abm
but i keep telling myself
                F#
it’s gonna get better
                   E
but it’s taking forever

   B
i tried to go out
              Abm
but every time i leave the house
             F#
something reminds me
                 E
of what’s now behind me

 pre - chorus
everyday i let go
E       F#        B
just A little bit more

 chorus
B                          Abm
in the end i’m gonna be alright
Abm                                    F#
but it might take A hundred sleepless nights
F#                             E
to make the memories of you disappear
E                                                  B
but right now i can’t see nothing through these tears

 verse 2
B
control my thoughts
             Abm
convincing myself it’s your loss
           F#
i really mean it
F#                   E
and i’m starting to believe it

 pre - chorus
E
’cause everyday i let go
E              F#    B
just A little bit more

 chorus
B                          Abm
in the end i’m gonna be alright
Abm                                    F#
but it might take A hundred sleepless nights
F#                             E
to make the memories of you disappear
E                                                  B
but right now i can’t see nothing through these tears

Penulis: Tama Yudha Wiguna
Editor: Ridwan Hardiansyah
Sumber: Tribun Lampung
