Breaking News:

Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar Lagu How You Like That Blackpink, Lirik Lagu How You Like That

Chord gitar How You Like That dinyanyikan Blackpink, serta lirik lagu How You Like That dalam kunci gitar atau chord Blackpink

zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar Lagu How You Like That Blackpink, Lirik Lagu How You Like That
youtube.com
Chord Gitar Lagu How You Like That Blackpink, Lirik Lagu How You Like That 

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar How You Like That dinyanyikan Blackpink.

Termasuk, lirik lagu How You Like That dalam kunci gitar atau chord Blackpink.

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Lagu Cinta yang Diam Ariel ft Difki Khalif, Lirik Lagu Cinta yang Diam

Baca juga: Download Lagu MP3 Melawan Hati Fiersa Besari, Streaming MP3 Melawan Hati

[Intro]

Dm   Eb   Dm   Eb

Dm   Eb   F   Eb   Dm
BLACKPINK in your area

[Verse 1]
                   Dm                  Am
Boran deushi muneojeosseo
                   F                           Bb
Badageul ttulko jeo jihalkkaji
                   Dm             Am
Ot kkeutjarak japgettago
                 F                                      Bb
Jeo nopi du soneul ppeodeobwado

[Pre-Chorus]
            Dm                           Am
Dashi kamkamhan igose Light up the sky
     F                                      Bb
Ni du nuneul bomyeo I'll kiss you goodbye
Dm                           Am
Shilkeot biuseora kkoljoeunikka
        F
Ije neohi hana dul set

[Chorus]
                              Dm   Eb   Dm
Ha how you like that?
                        Dm
You gon' like that that that that that
   Eb                   Dm   Eb   Dm
That that that that
                         Dm
How you like that? (Barabim barabum bumbum)
                         Gm
How you like that that that that that
Am                    Dm
That that that that

[Post-Chorus]
   Dm
Now look at you now look at me
Eb              Dm
Look at you now look at me
 Dm
Look at you now look at me
Eb                   Dm
How you like that
          Dm                                    Eb
Now look at you now look at me
                  Dm
Look at you now look at me
 Gm
Look at you now look at me
Am                   Dm
How you like that

[Verse 2]
       Dm
Your girl need it all and that's a hundred
  Dm
Baek gae junge baek nae mokseul weonhae
               Eb
Karma come and get some
                                  D
Ttakajiman eojjeol su eopjana
                           Dm
What's up, I'm right back

Halaman selanjutnya
Halaman
12
Tags
chord gitar
chord dan lirik
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu
chord lagu
chord gitar How You Like That
How You Like That Blackpink
How You Like That
Chord How You Like That Blackpink
Kunci Gitar How You Like That Blackpink
Kunci Gitar Blackpink
Chord Blackpink
Lirik Lagu How You Like That
Tribunlampung.co.id
Berita Terkait :#Chord Gitar
Penulis: Resky Mertarega S
Editor: Heribertus Sulis
Sumber: Tribun Lampung
Ikuti kami di
Video Pilihan
Gisel Ternyata Dalam Kondisi Mabuk saat Rekam Video Syur Bersama MYD, Polisi Ungkap Kronologinya
Gisel Ternyata Dalam Kondisi Mabuk saat Rekam Video Syur Bersama MYD, Polisi Ungkap Kronologinya
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

© 2021 TRIBUNnews.com Network,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Pedoman Media Siber
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Redaksi
Info iklan