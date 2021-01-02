Chord Gitar Lagu How You Like That Blackpink, Lirik Lagu How You Like That

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar How You Like That dinyanyikan Blackpink.

Termasuk, lirik lagu How You Like That dalam kunci gitar atau chord Blackpink.

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Lagu Cinta yang Diam Ariel ft Difki Khalif, Lirik Lagu Cinta yang Diam

Baca juga: Download Lagu MP3 Melawan Hati Fiersa Besari, Streaming MP3 Melawan Hati

[Intro]

Dm Eb Dm Eb

Dm Eb F Eb Dm

BLACKPINK in your area

[Verse 1]

Dm Am

Boran deushi muneojeosseo

F Bb

Badageul ttulko jeo jihalkkaji

Dm Am

Ot kkeutjarak japgettago

F Bb

Jeo nopi du soneul ppeodeobwado

[Pre-Chorus]

Dm Am

Dashi kamkamhan igose Light up the sky

F Bb

Ni du nuneul bomyeo I'll kiss you goodbye

Dm Am

Shilkeot biuseora kkoljoeunikka

F

Ije neohi hana dul set

[Chorus]

Dm Eb Dm

Ha how you like that?

Dm

You gon' like that that that that that

Eb Dm Eb Dm

That that that that

Dm

How you like that? (Barabim barabum bumbum)

Gm

How you like that that that that that

Am Dm

That that that that

[Post-Chorus]

Dm

Now look at you now look at me

Eb Dm

Look at you now look at me

Dm

Look at you now look at me

Eb Dm

How you like that

Dm Eb

Now look at you now look at me

Dm

Look at you now look at me

Gm

Look at you now look at me

Am Dm

How you like that

[Verse 2]

Dm

Your girl need it all and that's a hundred

Dm

Baek gae junge baek nae mokseul weonhae

Eb

Karma come and get some

D

Ttakajiman eojjeol su eopjana

Dm

What's up, I'm right back