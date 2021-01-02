Chord Gitar Lagu How You Like That Blackpink, Lirik Lagu How You Like That 

Chord Gitar
chord gitar How You Like That dinyanyikan Blackpink.
lirik lagu How You Like That dalam kunci gitar atau chord Blackpink.
[Intro]
Dm Eb Dm Eb
Dm Eb F Eb Dm
BLACKPINK in your area
[Verse 1]
Dm Am
Boran deushi muneojeosseo
F Bb
Badageul ttulko jeo jihalkkaji
Dm Am
Ot kkeutjarak japgettago
F Bb
Jeo nopi du soneul ppeodeobwado
[Pre-Chorus]
Dm Am
Dashi kamkamhan igose Light up the sky
F Bb
Ni du nuneul bomyeo I'll kiss you goodbye
Dm Am
Shilkeot biuseora kkoljoeunikka
F
Ije neohi hana dul set
[Chorus]
Dm Eb Dm
Ha how you like that?
Dm
You gon' like that that that that that
Eb Dm Eb Dm
That that that that
Dm
How you like that? (Barabim barabum bumbum)
Gm
How you like that that that that that
Am Dm
That that that that
[Post-Chorus]
Dm
Now look at you now look at me
Eb Dm
Look at you now look at me
Dm
Look at you now look at me
Eb Dm
How you like that
Dm Eb
Now look at you now look at me
Dm
Look at you now look at me
Gm
Look at you now look at me
Am Dm
How you like that
[Verse 2]
Dm
Your girl need it all and that's a hundred
Dm
Baek gae junge baek nae mokseul weonhae
Eb
Karma come and get some
D
Ttakajiman eojjeol su eopjana
Dm
What's up, I'm right back