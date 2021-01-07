Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar Lagu Like I Need U Keshi, Lirik Lagu Like I Need U
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Like I Need U dinyanyikan Keshi.
Termasuk, lirik lagu Like I Need U dalam kunci gitar atau chord Keshi.
[Intro]
Gm7 Am7 Dm7
Baby, I call in the dead of night
Dm7 Am7 Gm7
But you don't need me like I need you
Am7 Dm7 Dm7 Am7
Pray that I won't be alone
Gm7 Am7 Dm7
Baby, I call in the dead of night
Dm7 Am7 Gm7
But you don't need me like I need you
Am7 Dm7 Dm7 Am7
Pray that I won't be alone
[Verse 1]
Gm7
Layin' on the bed
Am7
Waitin' for your text (Be alone)
Dm7
Babe, there's nothin' left
Dm7 Am7
Faded I'm a wreck (Be alone)
Gm7
Afraid what's coming next
Am7
Wished we never met (Be alone)
Dm7
Laying us to rest but
Dm7 Am7
Baby, I beg you (Be alone)
[Pre-Chorus]
Gm7 Am7
Too soon with a drunk call
Dm7
In the middle of the night you
Dm7
Took it, my fault (Be alone)
Am7 Gm7
Didn't really mean to interrupt (Be alone)
Am7 Dm7 Dm7 Am7
But if you change your mind then hit me up (Be alone)
[Chorus]
Gm7
Pain, that's an option
Am7
No time for nonsense
Dm7
Can't ask you nothing
Dm7 Am7
Drank, feeling nauseous
Gm7
Too many toxins
Am7
Not even conscious
Dm7
Say nothin' more
Dm7 Am7
Say nothin' more, baby
Gm7
Pain, that's an option
Am7
No time for nonsense
Dm7
Can't ask you nothing
Dm7 Am7
Drank, feeling nauseous
Gm7
Too many toxins
Am7
Not even conscious
Dm7
Say nothin' more
Dm7 Am7
Say nothin' more, baby
[Bridge]
Gm7 Am7 Dm7
We're better on our own
Dm7 Am7 Gm7
Tonight I'm getting throwed (You don't need me)
Am7 Dm7 Dm7 Am7
She never coming home
Gm7 Am7
Stay with me (Pray that I won't be alone)
Dm7 Dm7 Am7
Say you'll leave (You don't need me)
Gm7 Am7 Dm7 Dm7 Am7
[Chorus]
Gm7
Pain, that's an option
Am7
No time for nonsense
Dm7
Can't ask you nothing
Dm7 Am7
Drank, feeling nauseous
Gm7
Too many toxins
Am7
Not even conscious
Dm7
Say nothin' more
Dm7 Am7
Say nothin' more, baby
Gm7
Pain, that's an option
Am7
No time for nonsense
Dm7
Can't ask you nothing
Dm7 Am7
Drank, feeling nauseous
Gm7
Too many toxins
Am7
Not even conscious
Dm7
Say nothin' more
Dm7 Am7
Say nothin' more, baby
[Outro]
Gm7 Am7
Baby girl, it's saying
Dm7 Dm7 Am7
That we just friends, that we just friends
Gm7 Am7
If we fucking are we just friends
Dm7 Dm7 Am7
Are we just friends?
Itulah, chord gitar Like I Need U dinyanyikan Keshi, serta lirik lagu Like I Need U dalam kunci gitar atau chord Keshi.
