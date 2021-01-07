Chord Gitar Lagu Like I Need U Keshi, Lirik Lagu Like I Need U

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Like I Need U dinyanyikan Keshi.

Termasuk, lirik lagu Like I Need U dalam kunci gitar atau chord Keshi.

[Intro]

Gm7 Am7 Dm7

Baby, I call in the dead of night

Dm7 Am7 Gm7

But you don't need me like I need you

Am7 Dm7 Dm7 Am7

Pray that I won't be alone



Gm7 Am7 Dm7

Baby, I call in the dead of night

Dm7 Am7 Gm7

But you don't need me like I need you

Am7 Dm7 Dm7 Am7

Pray that I won't be alone



[Verse 1]

Gm7

Layin' on the bed

Am7

Waitin' for your text (Be alone)

Dm7

Babe, there's nothin' left

Dm7 Am7

Faded I'm a wreck (Be alone)

Gm7

Afraid what's coming next

Am7

Wished we never met (Be alone)

Dm7

Laying us to rest but

Dm7 Am7

Baby, I beg you (Be alone)



[Pre-Chorus]

Gm7 Am7

Too soon with a drunk call

Dm7

In the middle of the night you

Dm7

Took it, my fault (Be alone)

Am7 Gm7

Didn't really mean to interrupt (Be alone)

Am7 Dm7 Dm7 Am7

But if you change your mind then hit me up (Be alone)



[Chorus]

Gm7

Pain, that's an option

Am7

No time for nonsense

Dm7

Can't ask you nothing

Dm7 Am7

Drank, feeling nauseous

Gm7

Too many toxins

Am7

Not even conscious

Dm7

Say nothin' more

Dm7 Am7

Say nothin' more, baby



Gm7

Pain, that's an option

Am7

No time for nonsense

Dm7

Can't ask you nothing

Dm7 Am7

Drank, feeling nauseous

Gm7

Too many toxins

Am7

Not even conscious

Dm7

Say nothin' more

Dm7 Am7

Say nothin' more, baby

[Bridge]

Gm7 Am7 Dm7

We're better on our own

Dm7 Am7 Gm7

Tonight I'm getting throwed (You don't need me)

Am7 Dm7 Dm7 Am7

She never coming home

Gm7 Am7

Stay with me (Pray that I won't be alone)

Dm7 Dm7 Am7

Say you'll leave (You don't need me)

Gm7 Am7 Dm7 Dm7 Am7



[Chorus]

Gm7

Pain, that's an option

Am7

No time for nonsense

Dm7

Can't ask you nothing

Dm7 Am7

Drank, feeling nauseous

Gm7

Too many toxins

Am7

Not even conscious

Dm7

Say nothin' more

Dm7 Am7

Say nothin' more, baby



Gm7

Pain, that's an option

Am7

No time for nonsense

Dm7

Can't ask you nothing

Dm7 Am7

Drank, feeling nauseous

Gm7

Too many toxins

Am7

Not even conscious

Dm7

Say nothin' more

Dm7 Am7

Say nothin' more, baby



[Outro]

Gm7 Am7

Baby girl, it's saying

Dm7 Dm7 Am7

That we just friends, that we just friends

Gm7 Am7

If we fucking are we just friends

Dm7 Dm7 Am7

Are we just friends?

Itulah, chord gitar Like I Need U dinyanyikan Keshi, serta lirik lagu Like I Need U dalam kunci gitar atau chord Keshi.

