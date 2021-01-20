Chord Gitar dan Video Make It To Me Sam Smith

Chord Gitar
Make It To Me Sam Smith
[Intro]
Am G/B C F G (x2)
[Verse]
Am G/B C
My mind runs away to you
F G
With the thought I hope you'll see
Am G/B C
Can't see where it's wandered to
F G
But I know where it wants to be
[Pre-chorus]
Am G/B C F G
I'm waiting patiently though time is moving slow
Am G/B C F G
I have one vacancy and I wanted you to know that
Chorus:
Am G/B C F G
You're the one designed for me
Am G/B C F G
A distant stranger that I will complete
Am G/B C F G
I know you're out there we're meant to be
Am G/B C D7
So keep your head up ...and make it to me
Am G/B C F G
[Some nice instrumentals...just play same progression or burst into solo here] ...And make it to me...
Am G/B C F G
[Verse 2]
Am G/B C
So sick of this lonely air
F G
It seems such a waste of breath
Am G/B C
So much that I need to say
F G
So much to get off my chest
[Pre-chorus]
Am G/B C F G
I'm waiting patiently though time is moving slow
Am G/B C F G
I have one vacancy and I wanted you to know that
Chorus:
Am G/B C F G
You're the one designed for me
Am G/B C F G
A distant stranger that I will complete
Am G/B C F G
I know you're out there we're meant to be
Am G/B C D7
So keep your head up ...and make it to me
Am G/B C F G
[more instrumentals...and a nice little solo] ...And make it to meeeeEEEEEeeeeeeeEeEeEeeee...
Am G/B C F G
[more instrumentals.....and more soloing] ...And make it to meEeEEEEEEEeeeeee...
Am G/B C F G
[more instrumentals.....and more soloing] ...And make it to meeeeeeeeeEee...
