Breaking News:

Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar dan Video Make It To Me Sam Smith

Simak, chord Make It To Me dinyanyikan Sam Smith. Termasuk, video Make It To Me di akhir tulisan ini, di aplikasi YouTube Music.

zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar dan Video Make It To Me Sam Smith
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella/AFP
Ilustrasi. Chord gitar Make It To Me yang dinyanyikan Sam Smith. 

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Simak, chord Make It To Me dinyanyikan Sam Smith.

Termasuk, video Make It To Me di akhir tulisan ini.

Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Video Penjaga Hati Ari Lasso

Baca juga: Lirik Lagu dan Video Banyu Langit Dinyanyikan Didi Kempot

Lagu Make It To Me MP3 dapat didengarkan di aplikasi YouTube Music.

Berikut, chord gitar Make It To Me dilengkapi lirik lagu Make It To Me dinyanyikan Sam Smith.

[Intro]
Am G/B C F G (x2)

[Verse]
Am G/B C
My mind runs away to you
F G
With the thought I hope you'll see
Am G/B C
Can't see where it's wandered to
F G
But I know where it wants to be

[Pre-chorus]
Am G/B C F G
I'm waiting patiently though time is moving slow
Am G/B C F G
I have one vacancy and I wanted you to know that

Chorus:
Am G/B C F G
You're the one designed for me
Am G/B C F G
A distant stranger that I will complete
Am G/B C F G
I know you're out there we're meant to be
Am G/B C D7
So keep your head up ...and make it to me
Am G/B C F G
[Some nice instrumentals...just play same progression or burst into solo here] ...And make it to me...

Am G/B C F G

[Verse 2]
Am G/B C
So sick of this lonely air
F G
It seems such a waste of breath
Am G/B C
So much that I need to say
F G
So much to get off my chest

[Pre-chorus]
Am G/B C F G
I'm waiting patiently though time is moving slow
Am G/B C F G
I have one vacancy and I wanted you to know that

Chorus:
Am G/B C F G
You're the one designed for me
Am G/B C F G
A distant stranger that I will complete
Am G/B C F G
I know you're out there we're meant to be
Am G/B C D7
So keep your head up ...and make it to me
Am G/B C F G
[more instrumentals...and a nice little solo] ...And make it to meeeeEEEEEeeeeeeeEeEeEeeee...

Am G/B C F G
[more instrumentals.....and more soloing] ...And make it to meEeEEEEEEEeeeeee...
Am G/B C F G
[more instrumentals.....and more soloing] ...And make it to meeeeeeeeeEee...

Berikut, video musik Make It To Me dalam chord Sam Smith.

Itulah, chord Make It To Me dinyanyikan Sam Smith serta video YouTube Make It To Me. ( Tribunlampung.co.id / Tama Yudha Wiguna )

Tags
Make It To Me
Sam Smith
chord gitar Make It To Me
chord Make It To Me
Make It To Me chord
lirik lagu
chord Sam Smith
Sam Smith chord
chord gitar Sam Smith
kunci gitar
Tribunlampung.co.id
Berita Terkait :#Chord Gitar
Penulis: Tama Yudha Wiguna
Editor: Daniel Tri Hardanto
Sumber: Tribun Lampung
Ikuti kami di
Video Pilihan
Viral Video Peluk Mantan di Hari Pernikahan, Disebut sang Suami Telah Izinkan
Viral Video Peluk Mantan di Hari Pernikahan, Disebut sang Suami Telah Izinkan
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

© 2021 TRIBUNnews.com Network,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Pedoman Media Siber
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Redaksi
Info iklan