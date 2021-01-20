Chord Gitar dan Video Make It To Me Sam Smith

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Simak, chord Make It To Me dinyanyikan Sam Smith.

Termasuk, video Make It To Me di akhir tulisan ini.

Lagu Make It To Me MP3 dapat didengarkan di aplikasi YouTube Music.

Berikut, chord gitar Make It To Me dilengkapi lirik lagu Make It To Me dinyanyikan Sam Smith.

[Intro]

Am G/B C F G (x2)



[Verse]

Am G/B C

My mind runs away to you

F G

With the thought I hope you'll see

Am G/B C

Can't see where it's wandered to

F G

But I know where it wants to be



[Pre-chorus]

Am G/B C F G

I'm waiting patiently though time is moving slow

Am G/B C F G

I have one vacancy and I wanted you to know that

Chorus:

Am G/B C F G

You're the one designed for me

Am G/B C F G

A distant stranger that I will complete

Am G/B C F G

I know you're out there we're meant to be

Am G/B C D7

So keep your head up ...and make it to me

Am G/B C F G

[Some nice instrumentals...just play same progression or burst into solo here] ...And make it to me...



Am G/B C F G



[Verse 2]

Am G/B C

So sick of this lonely air

F G

It seems such a waste of breath

Am G/B C

So much that I need to say

F G

So much to get off my chest



[Pre-chorus]

Am G/B C F G

I'm waiting patiently though time is moving slow

Am G/B C F G

I have one vacancy and I wanted you to know that

Chorus:

Am G/B C F G

You're the one designed for me

Am G/B C F G

A distant stranger that I will complete

Am G/B C F G

I know you're out there we're meant to be

Am G/B C D7

So keep your head up ...and make it to me

Am G/B C F G

[more instrumentals...and a nice little solo] ...And make it to meeeeEEEEEeeeeeeeEeEeEeeee...



Am G/B C F G

[more instrumentals.....and more soloing] ...And make it to meEeEEEEEEEeeeeee...

Am G/B C F G

[more instrumentals.....and more soloing] ...And make it to meeeeeeeeeEee...

Berikut, video musik Make It To Me dalam chord Sam Smith.

Itulah, chord Make It To Me dinyanyikan Sam Smith serta video YouTube Make It To Me. ( Tribunlampung.co.id / Tama Yudha Wiguna )