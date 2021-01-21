Breaking News:

Chord Gitar dan Video Not Fair Lily Allen

Simak, chord Not Fair dinyanyikan Lily Allen.

Ilustrasi. Simak, chord gitar Not Fair dan video Not Fair dinyanyikan Lily Allen. 

Lagu Not Fair MP3 dapat didengarkan di aplikasi YouTube Music.

Berikut, chord gitar Not Fair dilengkapi lirik lagu Not Fair dinyanyikan Lily Allen .

Varse 1
Dm
Oh he treats me with respect

He says he loves me all the time
F
He calls me 15 times a day

He likes to make sure that I'm fine
Dm
You know I've never met a man who's made me feel quite so secure
F
He's not like all them other boys

They're all so dumb and immature

Pre-Chorus
Dm
There's just one thing that's getting in the way
F
When we go up to bed you're just no good

Its such a shame
Dm
I look into your eyes I want to get to know you
F
And then you make this noise and its apparent it's all over

