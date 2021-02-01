Lirik Lagu
Lirik Lagu Gone MP3 Rose Blackpink, Dilengkapi MV Gone
Simak, lirik lagu Gone dinyanyikan Rose Blackpink dan video Gone. Lagu Gone MP3 juga bisa didengarkan di aplikasi YouTube Music.
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, lirik lagu Gone dinyanyikan Rose Blackpink.
Serta, video Gone di bagian bawah artikel ini.
Lagu Gone MP3 juga bisa didengarkan di aplikasi YouTube Music.
Berikut, lirik Gone dinyanyikan Rose Blackpink.
I thought that you'd remember, but it seems that you forgot
It’s hard for me to blame you when you were already lost
Oh, yeah
I'm tired of always waiting
Oh, yeah, yeah
I see you changed your number, that's why you don’t get my calls
I gave you all of me, now you don't wanna be involved
Oh, yeah, yeah
I really gotta face it
Oh, yeah, yeah
I just wanna be the one
But to you we're already done
Tell me, why'd you have to hit and run me?
Now I'm all alone, cryin' ugly
You broke my heart just for fun
Took my love and just left me numb
Now it's eight in the morning
Hate in the morning (All because of you)
Another story that's sad and true
I can feel the pain, can you?
You had to be the one to let me down, to color me blue
Hate to see you with someone new
I’ll put a curse on her and you
Ain’t no looking back, now you're dead and gone
My love is gone too
Chorus
All my love is gone (Go-o-o-o-o-o-one)
All my love is gone, gone, gone, gone (Go-o-o-o-o-o-one)
All my love is gone (Go-o-o-o-o-o-one)
All my love is gone
Now you’re dead and gone
All my love is gone and the hate is gone
I'm standing all alone
And I'm searching for something
But I can't feel nothing
I’ve packed my bags and go on
This don't feel like home
Too much on this for a rainbow, I feel so used
How am I supposed to live without you? I refuse (Yeah)
I just wanna be the one
But to you we're already done
Tell me, why'd you have to hit and run me?
Now I'm all alone, cryin' ugly
You broke my heart just for fun
Took my love and just left me numb
Now it's eight in the morning
Hate in the morning (All because of you)
Another story that's sad and true
I can feel the pain, can you?
You had to be the one to let me down, to color me blue
Hate to see you with someone new
I'll put a curse on her and you
Ain't no looking back, now you're dead and gone
My love is gone too
Chorus
All my love is gone (Go-o-o-o-o-o-one)
All my love is gone, gone, gone, gone (Go-o-o-o-o-o-one)
All my love is gone (Go-o-o-o-o-o-one)
All my love is gone
Now you're dead and gone
• Lirik Lagu How You Like That MP3 BLACKPINK, Video How You Like That
• Lirik Lagu At My Worst MP3 Pink Sweats, Video At My Worst
Berikut, video musik atau MV Gone dinyanyikan Rose Blackpink.
Demikian, lirik lagu Gone dinyanyikan Rose Blackpink serta video YouTube Gone. ( Tribunlampung.co.id / Noval Andriansyah )
Gone
lirik lagu Gone
lirik Gone
Gone MP3
video Gone
video musik Gone
video YouTube Gone
MV Gone
YouTube Music
Rose Blackpink
Rose Blackpink MP3
Tribunlampung.co.id
|Lirik Lagu Goyang Dumang MP3 Cita Citata, Video Goyang Dumang
|Lirik Lagu At My Worst MP3 Pink Sweats, Video At My Worst
|Lirik Lagu Salah Tapi Baik MP3 Cakra Khan, Video YouTube Salah Tapi Baik
|Lirik Lagu How You Like That MP3 BLACKPINK, Video How You Like That
|Lirik Lagu Romeo Save Me (Love Story) MP3 Taylor Swift, Video Love Story