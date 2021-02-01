Lirik Lagu Gone MP3 Rose Blackpink, Dilengkapi MV Gone

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, lirik lagu Gone dinyanyikan Rose Blackpink.

Serta, video Gone di bagian bawah artikel ini.

Lagu Gone MP3 juga bisa didengarkan di aplikasi YouTube Music.

Berikut, lirik Gone dinyanyikan Rose Blackpink.

I thought that you'd remember, but it seems that you forgot

It’s hard for me to blame you when you were already lost

Oh, yeah

I'm tired of always waiting

Oh, yeah, yeah

I see you changed your number, that's why you don’t get my calls

I gave you all of me, now you don't wanna be involved

Oh, yeah, yeah

I really gotta face it

Oh, yeah, yeah

I just wanna be the one

But to you we're already done

Tell me, why'd you have to hit and run me?

Now I'm all alone, cryin' ugly

You broke my heart just for fun

Took my love and just left me numb

Now it's eight in the morning

Hate in the morning (All because of you)

Another story that's sad and true

I can feel the pain, can you?

You had to be the one to let me down, to color me blue

Hate to see you with someone new

I’ll put a curse on her and you

Ain’t no looking back, now you're dead and gone

My love is gone too

Chorus

All my love is gone (Go-o-o-o-o-o-one)

All my love is gone, gone, gone, gone (Go-o-o-o-o-o-one)

All my love is gone (Go-o-o-o-o-o-one)

All my love is gone

Now you’re dead and gone

All my love is gone and the hate is gone

I'm standing all alone

And I'm searching for something

But I can't feel nothing

I’ve packed my bags and go on

This don't feel like home

Too much on this for a rainbow, I feel so used

How am I supposed to live without you? I refuse (Yeah)

I just wanna be the one

But to you we're already done

Tell me, why'd you have to hit and run me?

Now I'm all alone, cryin' ugly

You broke my heart just for fun

Took my love and just left me numb

Now it's eight in the morning

Hate in the morning (All because of you)

Another story that's sad and true

I can feel the pain, can you?

You had to be the one to let me down, to color me blue

Hate to see you with someone new

I'll put a curse on her and you

Ain't no looking back, now you're dead and gone

My love is gone too

Chorus

All my love is gone (Go-o-o-o-o-o-one)

All my love is gone, gone, gone, gone (Go-o-o-o-o-o-one)

All my love is gone (Go-o-o-o-o-o-one)

All my love is gone

Now you're dead and gone

Berikut, video musik atau MV Gone dinyanyikan Rose Blackpink.

Demikian, lirik lagu Gone dinyanyikan Rose Blackpink serta video YouTube Gone.