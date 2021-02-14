Chord Gitar
Blue Jeans MP3 Gangga Kusuma, Lirik Lagu, Chord Gitar, dan Video YouTube
Berikut lirik lagu, chord gitar, serta video Blue Jeans MP3 yang dinyanyikan Gangga Kusuma.
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, lirik lagu Blue Jeans dinyanyikan Gangga Kusuma.
Simak juga, chord gitar Blue Jeans dan video Blue Jeans.
Dengarkan, lagu Blue Jeans MP3 di aplikasi YouTube Music di bawah ini.
Berikut, lirik Blue Jeans serta chord gitar Blue Jeans dalam Gangga Kusuma MP3.
G D Em Dm
Calling you late at night
C G
Talking bout nothin'
C D
But we’re always laughing
G D
These dumb conversations
Em Dm
They raise my affections
C G
Those were the good times
Am D
And i miss the old times
C Bm
Have i told you lately
Am D
That i miss you badly
G D
Sometimes i wish
Em Dm C G
That i could still call you mine
Am D
Still call you mine
G D
Now all i’ve got is
Em Dm
The stain on my blue jeans
C Bm
The only way i could
Am D G
Remember that you were once mine
G D Em Dm
Your voice were lullabies
C G
I would be list’nin’
C D
Till i was sleeping
G D
But our situations
Em Dm
It stopped our relations
C Bm
Why did we end it?
Am D
Don’t want to believe it
C Bm
Cuz i’m feelin lately
Am D
That i miss you badly
G D
Sometimes i wish
Em Dm C G
That i could still call you mine
Am D
Still call you mine
G D
Now all i’ve got is
Em Dm
The stain on my blue jeans
C Bm
The only way i could
Am D G
Remember that you were once mine
G D
Sometimes i wish
Em Dm C G
That i could still call you mine
Am D
Still call you mine
G D
Now all i’ve got is
Em Dm
The stain on my blue jeans
C Bm
The only way i could
Am D G
Remember that you were once mine.
Baca juga: Terlalu Manis MP3 Slank, Lirik Lagu, Chord Gitar, dan Video YouTube
Baca juga: Kucinta Kau Apa Adanya MP3 Once Mekel, Lirik Lagu, Chord Gitar, dan Video YouTube
Simak, video YouTube Blue Jeans dinyanyikan Gangga Kusuma.
Demikian, lirik lagu, chord gitar, serta video Blue Jeans MP3 yang dinyanyikan Gangga Kusuma. ( Tribunlampung.co.id / Resky Mertarega Saputri )
Blue Jeans
lirik lagu Blue Jeans
chord gitar Blue Jeans
lirik Blue Jeans
chord Gangga Kusuma
Tribunlampung.co.id
|Berhenti Kasihan MP3 KapthenpurenK, Lirik Lagu, Chord Gitar, dan Video YouTube
|Tanpa Batas Waktu MP3 Ade Govinda ft Fadly, Lirik Lagu, Chord Gitar, dan Video YouTube
|Aduh Mamae MP3 Ade La Muhu, Lirik Lagu, Chord Gitar, dan Video YouTube
|Chord Kunci Gitar Perfect Ed Sheeran
|Chord Gitar Wes Tatas Happy Asmara dan Video Lagu Wes Tatas