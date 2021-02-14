Blue Jeans MP3 Gangga Kusuma, Lirik Lagu, Chord Gitar, dan Video YouTube

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, lirik lagu Blue Jeans dinyanyikan Gangga Kusuma.

Simak juga, chord gitar Blue Jeans dan video Blue Jeans.

Dengarkan, lagu Blue Jeans MP3 di aplikasi YouTube Music di bawah ini.

streaming Blue Jeans

Berikut, lirik Blue Jeans serta chord gitar Blue Jeans dalam Gangga Kusuma MP3.

G D Em Dm

Calling you late at night

C G

Talking bout nothin'

C D

But we’re always laughing

G D

These dumb conversations

Em Dm

They raise my affections

C G

Those were the good times

Am D

And i miss the old times

C Bm

Have i told you lately

Am D

That i miss you badly

G D

Sometimes i wish

Em Dm C G

That i could still call you mine

Am D

Still call you mine

G D

Now all i’ve got is

Em Dm

The stain on my blue jeans

C Bm

The only way i could

Am D G

Remember that you were once mine

G D Em Dm

Your voice were lullabies

C G

I would be list’nin’

C D

Till i was sleeping

G D

But our situations

Em Dm

It stopped our relations

C Bm

Why did we end it?

Am D

Don’t want to believe it

C Bm

Cuz i’m feelin lately

Am D

That i miss you badly

G D

Sometimes i wish

Em Dm C G

That i could still call you mine

Am D

Still call you mine

G D

Now all i’ve got is

Em Dm

The stain on my blue jeans

C Bm

The only way i could

Am D G

Remember that you were once mine

G D

Sometimes i wish

Em Dm C G

That i could still call you mine

Am D

Still call you mine

G D

Now all i’ve got is

Em Dm

The stain on my blue jeans

C Bm

The only way i could

Am D G

Remember that you were once mine.

Baca juga: Terlalu Manis MP3 Slank, Lirik Lagu, Chord Gitar, dan Video YouTube

Baca juga: Kucinta Kau Apa Adanya MP3 Once Mekel, Lirik Lagu, Chord Gitar, dan Video YouTube

Simak, video YouTube Blue Jeans dinyanyikan Gangga Kusuma.

Demikian, lirik lagu, chord gitar, serta video Blue Jeans MP3 yang dinyanyikan Gangga Kusuma. ( Tribunlampung.co.id / Resky Mertarega Saputri )