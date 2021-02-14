Breaking News:

Blue Jeans MP3 Gangga Kusuma, Lirik Lagu, Chord Gitar, dan Video YouTube

Berikut lirik lagu, chord gitar, serta video Blue Jeans MP3 yang dinyanyikan Gangga Kusuma.

zoom-inlihat foto Blue Jeans MP3 Gangga Kusuma, Lirik Lagu, Chord Gitar, dan Video YouTube
youtube.com
Ilustrasii. lirik lagu, chord gitar, serta video Blue Jeans MP3 

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, lirik lagu Blue Jeans dinyanyikan Gangga Kusuma.

Simak juga, chord gitar Blue Jeans dan video Blue Jeans.

Dengarkan, lagu Blue Jeans MP3 di aplikasi YouTube Music di bawah ini.

streaming Blue Jeans

Berikut, lirik Blue Jeans serta chord gitar Blue Jeans dalam Gangga Kusuma MP3.

G            D         Em       Dm
Calling you late at night
C                G
Talking bout nothin'
C                    D
But we’re always laughing

G                D
These dumb conversations
Em                   Dm
They raise my affections
C                     G
Those were the good times
Am                     D
And i miss the old times

C                Bm
Have i told you lately
Am                D
That i miss you badly

G             D
Sometimes i wish
Em                 Dm          C     G
That i could still call you mine
Am                D
Still call you mine
G                 D
Now all i’ve got is
Em                      Dm
The stain on my blue jeans
C                 Bm
The only way i could
Am              D             G
Remember that you were once mine

G               D        Em      Dm
Your voice were lullabies
C                 G
I would be list’nin’
C                 D
Till i was sleeping
G                D
But our situations
Em             Dm
It stopped our relations
C               Bm
Why did we end it?
Am            D
Don’t want to believe it

C                 Bm
Cuz i’m feelin lately
Am                 D
That i miss you badly

G             D
Sometimes i wish
Em                 Dm          C        G
That i could still call you mine
Am                D
Still call you mine
G                 D
Now all i’ve got is
Em                      Dm
The stain on my blue jeans
C                 Bm
The only way i could
Am              D             G
Remember that you were once mine

G             D
Sometimes i wish
Em                 Dm          C       G
That i could still call you mine
Am                D
Still call you mine
G                 D
Now all i’ve got is
Em                      Dm
The stain on my blue jeans
C                 Bm
The only way i could
Am              D             G
Remember that you were once mine.

Simak, video YouTube Blue Jeans dinyanyikan Gangga Kusuma.

Demikian, lirik lagu, chord gitar, serta video Blue Jeans MP3 yang dinyanyikan Gangga Kusuma. ( Tribunlampung.co.id /  Resky Mertarega Saputri )

