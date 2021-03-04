Chord dan Lirik Lagu Blue Jeans MP3 Gangga Dilengkapi Video YouTube

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Blue Jeans dinyanyikan Gangga.

Simak juga, lirik lagu Blue Jeans dan video Blue Jeans.

Dengarkan, lagu Blue Jeans MP3 di aplikasi YouTube Music di bawah ini.

streaming lagu Blue Jeans

Berikut, lirik Blue Jeans serta chord Blue Jeans dalam Gangga MP3.

G D Em Dm

Calling you late at night

C G

Talking bout nothin'

C D

But we’re always laughing

G D

These dumb conversations

Em Dm

They raise my affections

C G

Those were the good times

Am D

And i miss the old times

C Bm

Have i told you lately

Am D

That i miss you badly

G D

Sometimes i wish

Em Dm C G

That i could still call you mine

Am D

Still call you mine

G D

Now all i’ve got is

Em Dm

The stain on my blue jeans

C Bm

The only way i could

Am D G

Remember that you were once mine

G D Em Dm

Your voice were lullabies

C G

I would be list’nin’

C D

Till i was sleeping

G D

But our situations

Em Dm

It stopped our relations

C Bm

Why did we end it?

Am D

Don’t want to believe it

C Bm

Cuz i’m feelin lately

Am D

That i miss you badly

G D

Sometimes i wish

Em Dm C G

That i could still call you mine

Am D

Still call you mine

G D

Now all i’ve got is

Em Dm

The stain on my blue jeans

C Bm

The only way i could

Am D G

Remember that you were once mine

G D

Sometimes i wish

Em Dm C G

That i could still call you mine

Am D

Still call you mine

G D

Now all i’ve got is

Em Dm

The stain on my blue jeans

C Bm

The only way i could

Am D G

Remember that you were once mine

Baca juga: Chord dan Lirik Lagu Beautiful Girls MP3 Sean Kingston Dilengkapi Video YouTube

Baca juga: Chord dan Lirik Lagu Hilmira MP3 Dhika Fawaz Dilengkapi Video YouTube

Simak, video YouTube Blue Jeans dinyanyikan Gangga.

Demikian, lirik lagu, chord gitar, serta video Blue Jeans MP3 yang dinyanyikan Gangga. ( Tribunlampung.co.id / Resky Mertarega Saputri )