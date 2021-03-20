Chord Gitar
Chord dan Lirik Lagu Price Tag MP3 Jessie J Dilengkapi Video YouTube
Berikut lirik lagu, chord gitar, serta video Price Tag MP3 yang dinyanyikan Jessie J.
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Price Tag dinyanyikan Jessie J.
Simak juga, lirik lagu Price Tag dan video Price Tag.
Dengarkan, lagu Price Tag MP3 di aplikasi YouTube Music di bawah ini.
Berikut, lirik Price Tag serta chord Price Tag dalam Jessie J MP3.
[Intro]
C Em Am F
C Em
Seems like everybody's got a price,
Am
I wonder how they sleep at night.
When the sale comes first,
F
And the truth comes second,
Just stop, for a minute and
C
Smile
Em
Why is everybody so serious!
Am
Acting so damn mysterious
You got your shades on your eyes
F
And your heels so high
C
That you cant even have a good time.
Em
Everybody look to their left (yeah)
Am
Everybody look to their right (ha)
Can you feel that (yeah)
F
We'll pay them with love tonight...
[Reff]
C
It's not about the money, money, money
Em
We don't need your money, money, money
Am
We just wanna make the world dance,
F
Forget about the Price Tag
C
Ain't about the (ha) Ka-Ching Ka-Ching.
Em
Ain't about the (yeah) Ba-Bling Ba-Bling
Am
Wanna make the world dance,
F
Forget about the Price Tag.
C Em
We need to take it back in time,
Am
When music made us all UNITE!
F
And it wasn't low blows and video Hoes,
C
Am I the only one gettin'...tired?
Em
Why is everybody so obsessed?
Am
Money can't buy us happiness
F
Can we all slow down and enjoy right now
Guarantee well be feelin'
C
All right.
Em
Everybody look to their left (yeah)
Am
Everybody look to their right (ha)
F
Can you feel that (yeah)
We'll pay them with love tonight...
[Reff]
C
It's not about the money, money, money
Em
We don't need your money, money, money
Am
We just wanna make the world dance,
F
Forget about the Price Tag
C
Ain't about the (ha) Ka-Ching Ka-Ching.
Em
Ain't about the (yeah) Ba-Bling Ba-Bling
Am
Wanna make the world dance,
F
Forget about the Price Tag.
Yeah yeah
C
well, keep the price tag
and take the cash back
Em
just give me six strings and a half stack
Am
and you can keep the cars
leave me the garage
F
and all I..
yes all I need are keys and guitars
C
and guess what, in 30 seconds I'm leaving to Mars
Em
yes we leaving across these undefeatable odds
Am
its like this man, you cant put a price on life
F C
we do this for the love so we fight and sacrifice every night
so we ain't gon' stumble and fall never
Em
waiting to see, a sign of defeat uh uh
Am
so we gon' keep everyone moving there feet
F
so bring back the beat and everybody sing
its not about...
[Reff]
C
It's not about the money, money, money
Em
We don't need your money, money, money
Am
We just wanna make the world dance,
F
Forget about the Price Tag
C
Ain't about the (ha) Ka-Ching Ka-Ching.
Em
Ain't about the (yeah) Ba-Bling Ba-Bling
Am
Wanna make the world dance,
F
Forget about the Price Tag.
[Reff]
C
It's not about the money, money, money
Em
We don't need your money, money, money
Am
We just wanna make the world dance,
F
Forget about the Price Tag
C
Ain't about the (ha) Ka-Ching Ka-Ching.
Em
Ain't about the (yeah) Ba-Bling Ba-Bling
Am
Wanna make the world dance,
F
Forget about the Price Tag.
[Outro]
C Em Am F
C
Yeah yeah
Em
oo-oooh
Am F
forget about the price tag.
