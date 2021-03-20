Chord dan Lirik Lagu Price Tag MP3 Jessie J Dilengkapi Video YouTube

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Price Tag dinyanyikan Jessie J.

[Intro]



C Em Am F



C Em

Seems like everybody's got a price,

Am

I wonder how they sleep at night.

When the sale comes first,

F

And the truth comes second,

Just stop, for a minute and

C

Smile

Em

Why is everybody so serious!

Am

Acting so damn mysterious

You got your shades on your eyes

F

And your heels so high

C

That you cant even have a good time.

Em

Everybody look to their left (yeah)

Am

Everybody look to their right (ha)

Can you feel that (yeah)

F

We'll pay them with love tonight...



[Reff]

C

It's not about the money, money, money

Em

We don't need your money, money, money

Am

We just wanna make the world dance,

F

Forget about the Price Tag

C

Ain't about the (ha) Ka-Ching Ka-Ching.

Em

Ain't about the (yeah) Ba-Bling Ba-Bling

Am

Wanna make the world dance,

F

Forget about the Price Tag.

C Em

We need to take it back in time,

Am

When music made us all UNITE!

F

And it wasn't low blows and video Hoes,

C

Am I the only one gettin'...tired?

Em

Why is everybody so obsessed?

Am

Money can't buy us happiness

F

Can we all slow down and enjoy right now

Guarantee well be feelin'

C

All right.

Em

Everybody look to their left (yeah)

Am

Everybody look to their right (ha)

F

Can you feel that (yeah)

We'll pay them with love tonight...



[Reff]

C

It's not about the money, money, money

Em

We don't need your money, money, money

Am

We just wanna make the world dance,

F

Forget about the Price Tag

C

Ain't about the (ha) Ka-Ching Ka-Ching.

Em

Ain't about the (yeah) Ba-Bling Ba-Bling

Am

Wanna make the world dance,

F

Forget about the Price Tag.

Yeah yeah

C

well, keep the price tag

and take the cash back

Em

just give me six strings and a half stack

Am

and you can keep the cars

leave me the garage

F

and all I..

yes all I need are keys and guitars

C

and guess what, in 30 seconds I'm leaving to Mars

Em

yes we leaving across these undefeatable odds

Am

its like this man, you cant put a price on life

F C

we do this for the love so we fight and sacrifice every night

so we ain't gon' stumble and fall never

Em

waiting to see, a sign of defeat uh uh

Am

so we gon' keep everyone moving there feet

F

so bring back the beat and everybody sing

its not about...





[Reff]

C

It's not about the money, money, money

Em

We don't need your money, money, money

Am

We just wanna make the world dance,

F

Forget about the Price Tag

C

Ain't about the (ha) Ka-Ching Ka-Ching.

Em

Ain't about the (yeah) Ba-Bling Ba-Bling

Am

Wanna make the world dance,

F

Forget about the Price Tag.



[Reff]

C

It's not about the money, money, money

Em

We don't need your money, money, money

Am

We just wanna make the world dance,

F

Forget about the Price Tag

C

Ain't about the (ha) Ka-Ching Ka-Ching.

Em

Ain't about the (yeah) Ba-Bling Ba-Bling

Am

Wanna make the world dance,

F

Forget about the Price Tag.



[Outro]

C Em Am F



C

Yeah yeah

Em

oo-oooh

Am F

forget about the price tag.

