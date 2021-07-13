Breaking News:

Chord Kunci Gitar Lagu To The Bone Pamungkas

Chord gitar To The Bone Pamungkas, simak Lirik To The Bone. Maybe if you can see what I feel through my bone every corner in me.

Berikut, chord To The Bone dari Pamungkas, disertai Lirik Lagu To The Bone.

Intro
F G
F G
Verse 1
                           F
Have I ever told you
                            G
I want you to the bone
                              F
Have I ever called you
                               G
When you are all alone
               F
And if I ever forget
                           G
To tell you how I feel
                          F
Listen to me now, babe
                              G
I want you to the bone
Pre-Chorus
                               F                       G
I want you to the bone, oh oh oh oh oh
                               F                        G
I want you to the bone, oh oh oh oh oh
Verse 2
                             F
Maybe if you can see
                                      G
What I feel through my bone
                        F
Every corner in me
                                          G
There's your presence that grown
                                F
Maybe I nurture it more
                            G
By saying how it feel
                            F
But I did mean it before
                            G
I want you to the bone
I want you to
Chorus
   C           G
Take me home, I'm fallin'
  Am        Em
Love me long, I'm rollin'
     F                    Em
Losing control, body and soul
   Dm                     G
Mind too for sure, I'm already yours
    C             G
Walk you down, I'm all in
   Am          Em
Hold you tight, you call and
 F                        Em
I'll take control, body and soul
   Dm                     G
Mind too for sure, I'm already yours
  Dm                          F
Would that be alright?
  Dm                                 G
Hey, would that be alright?
                             F        G
I want you to the bone ooh..
                         F          G
So bad I can't breathe ooh..
                             F
I want you to the bone
Instrument
F G
F G
Bridge
      F
Of all the ones that begged to stay
        G
I'm still longing for you
      F
Of all the ones that cried their way
       G
I'm still waiting on you
    F
Maybe we seek for something that
          G
We couldn't ever have
    F
Maybe we choose the only love
         G
We know we won't accept
           F
Or maybe we're taking all the risks
          G
For something that is real
 F
'Cause maybe the greatest love of all
      G
Is who the eyes can't see, yeah
Instrument
F G
F G

Itulah, kunci gitar chord gitar To The Bone dinyanyikan Pamungkas, serta Lirik Lagu To The Bone.

Streaming dan unduh atau download lagu To The Bone MP3 bisa melalui YouTube Music.

Simak, biodata Pamungkas.

Rizky Pamungkas atau Pamungkas yang akrab disapa dengan panggilan Pam, adalah seorang penyanyi pendatang baru yang mengusung genre modern folk pop.

Dilansir Tribunnewswiki.com, Pamungkas pertama kali memulai debutnya pada tahun 2018.

Ia membuat sebuah album garapannya sendiri berjudul "Walk The Talk".

Tidak hanya datang sebagai penyanyi solo, Pam adalah seorang musisi yang memproduseri musiknya sendiri, menulis lirik lagu, merancang dan mengedit, hingga mendesain albumnya sendiri.

Pam berhasil keluar sebagai musisi, penyanyi, dan penulis lagu dengan memproduksi lagunya secara mandiri di bawah label rekamannya sendiri, Mas Pam Record.

