Breaking News:

Chord Gitar

Chord Reckless dari Madison Beer, Lirik Lagu Reckless

Kunci gitar Reckless dari Madison Beer serta lirik lagu Reckless. I still have the letter you wrote when you told me that I was the only girl you'd.

Editor: Ridwan Hardiansyah
zoom-inlihat foto Chord Reckless dari Madison Beer, Lirik Lagu Reckless
Tribun Lampung / Dodi Kurniawan
Ilustrasi. Kunci gitar Reckless dipopulerkan Madison Beer. 

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Berikut, chord Reckless dar Madison Beer, dan lirik lagu Reckless.

Intro
Dm7 G7 Cmaj7 F
Dm7 G7 Cmaj7
     Verse 1
     C
     Hey
     Cmaj7
     This is a story I hate
     C7
     And tellin' it might make me break
     F G/B
     But I'll tell it anyway
     C
     This chapter's about
     Cmaj7
     How you said there was nobody else
     C7
     Then you got up and went to her house
     F G/B
     You guys always left me out
Pre Chorus
Cmaj7
I still have the letter you wrote when you told me
G/B Dm7
That I was the only girl you'd ever want in your life
Fm
I guess my friends were right
     Chorus
     Dm7 G7
     Each day goes by and each night, I cry
     Cmaj7 F
     Somebody saw you with her last night
     Dm7 G7
     You gave me your word, "Don't worry 'bout her"
     Cmaj7 C7
     You might love her now, but you loved me first
     Dm7 G7
     Said you'd never hurt me, but here we are
     Cmaj7 G/B Am
     Oh, you swore on every star
     Dm7 G7 Cmaj7
     How could you be so reckless with my heart?
Verse 2
C
You check in and out
Cmaj7
Of my heart like a hotel
C7
And she must be perfect, oh well
F G/B
I hope you both go to hell
     Pre Chorus
     Cmaj7
     I still have the letter you wrote when you told me
     G/B Dm7
     That I was the only girl you'd ever want in your life
     Fm
     I guess my friends were right
Chorus
Dm7 G7
Each day goes by and each night, I cry
Cmaj7 F
Somebody saw you with her last night
Dm7 G7
You gave me your word, "Don't worry 'bout her"
Cmaj7 C7
You might love her now, but you loved me first
Dm7 G7
Said you'd never hurt me, but here we are
Cmaj7 G/B Am
Oh, you swore on every star
Dm7 G7 Cmaj7 C7
How could you be so reckless with my heart? (Heart)
     Post Chorus
     Dm7 G7
     How could you be so reckless?
     Cmaj7 G/B Am
     How could you be so reckless?
     Dm7 G7 Cmaj7
     How could you be so reckless with someone's heart?
Outro
C
Hey
Cmaj7
This is a story I hate
C7
But I told it to cope with the pain
F
I'm so sorry if you can relate

Itulah, kunci gitar atau chord gitar Reckless yang dinyanyikan Madison Beer, serta lirik lagu Reckless.

Streaming dan unduh atau download lagu Madison Beer berjudul Reckless MP3 bisa melalui YouTube Music.

Lagu Reckless ini dirilis pada 29 Juni 2021.

Lagu Reckless menceritan tentang seseorang yang dikhianati oleh sang kekasih.

Lagu Reckless masuk dalam daftar sound populer di beberapa sosial media terutama di TikTok.

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Ku Katakan dengan Indah Peterpan, Lengkap Lirik Lagu Ku Katakan dengan Indah

Biodata Madison Beer

Dilansir dari Wikipedia, Madison adalah seorang penyanyi berkebangsaan Amerika Serikat. Pada tanggal 2 Februari 2018, dia merilis extended play debutnya, As She Pleases.

Beer lahir pada tanggal 5 Maret 1999 di Jericho, New York, dari keluarga Yahudi.

Halaman selanjutnya
Halaman
123
Tags
chord Reckless
lirik lagu Reckless
Madison Beer
chord gitar
Reckless
Tribunlampung.co.id
Sumber: Tribun Lampung
Berita Terkait :#Chord Gitar
Ikuti kami di
Video Pilihan
Detik-detik Seorang Pria Bangkalan yang Viral Hina Jokowi Ditangkap Polisi
Detik-detik Seorang Pria Bangkalan yang Viral Hina Jokowi Ditangkap Polisi

tribun belanja

Produk Terbaru

Dettol Sabun Batang Original 100g isi 3

Dettol Sabun Batang Original 100g isi 3

Rp. 18.300
Dettol Sabun Batang Original 100g isi 5

Dettol Sabun Batang Original 100g isi 5

Rp. 30.000
Dettol Sabun Batang Cool 100g isi 3

Dettol Sabun Batang Cool 100g isi 3

Rp. 16.867
KY Jelly Personal Lubricant

KY Jelly Personal Lubricant

Rp. 69.200
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

© 2021 TRIBUNnews.com Network,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Pedoman Media Siber
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Redaksi
Info iklan