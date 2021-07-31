Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu If Ain't Got You dari Alicia Keys
Berikut chord If Ain't Got You yang dipopulerkan Alicia Keys dan lirik lagu If Ain't Got You yang dapat juga didengarkan di YouTube Music.
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Berikut chord If Ain't Got You yang dipopulerkan Alicia Keys dan lirik lagu If Ain't Got You.
Intro: C Bm Am G
G Am Bm C Bm Am G
G Em
Some people live for the fortune
Am D7
Some people live just for the fame
G Em
Some people live for the power yeah
Am D7
Some people live just to play the game
G Am Bm Am
Some people think that the physical things
G Am Bm Am
Define what's within
G Am
I've been there before
Bm Am
But that life's a bore
G Am Bm
So full of the superficial
Chorus:
C
Some people want it all
Bm
But I don't want nothing at all
Am
If it ain't you baby
G
If I ain't got you baby
C
Some people want diamond rings
Bm
Some just want everything
Am
But everything means nothing
G
If I ain't got you
G Em
Some people search for a fountain
Am D7
Promises forever young
G Em
Some people need three dozen roses
Am D7
And that's the only way to prove you love them
G Am Bm Am
And in a world on a silver platter
G Am Bm Am
And wondering what it means
G Am Bm Am G Am Bm
No one to share, no one who truly cares for me
Chorus:
C
Some people want it all
Bm
But I don't want nothing at all
Am
If it ain't you baby
G
If I ain't got you baby
C
Some people want diamond rings
Bm
Some just want everything
Am
But everything means nothing
G
If I ain't got you
C
Some people want it all
Bm
But I don't want nothing at all
Am
If it ain't you baby
G
If I ain't got you baby
C
Some people want diamond rings
Bm
Some just want everything
Am
But everything means nothing
G
If I ain't got you
Outro: C Bm Am G
Itulah, kunci gitar atau chord gitar If Ain't Got You yang dinyanyikan Alicia Keys, serta lirik lagu If Ain't Got You.
Streaming dan unduh atau download lagu Alicia Keys berjudul If Ain't Got You MP3 bisa melalui YouTube Music.
Biodata Alicia Keys
Dilansir dari Tribun-Seleb, Alicia Keys lahir di New York pada 25 Januari 1981.
Alicia Keys terlahir sebagai Alicia Augello Cook, anak dari Terri Augello, paralegal Italia-Irlandia, dan Craig Cook, pramugari Afrika-Amerika.
Namun Alicia Keys hanya dibesarkan oleh ibunya, pada masa sulit.
Ia memiliki dua saudara tiri bernama Clay Cook dan Cole Cook.
Saat usianya 7 tahun, Alicia Keys mulai belajar piano.
