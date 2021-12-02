Artis Korea
Drama Korea The Red Sleeve, Berikut Biodata Pemeran Pendukungnya
Berikut biodata pemeran pendukung The Red Sleeve dalam Drama Korea The Red Sleeve yang tayang di MBC.
Penulis: Reni Ravita | Editor: Kiki Novilia
Drakor The Red Sleeve menggaet aktor dan aktris kenamaan Korea Selatan seperti Lee Jun Ho (Junho 2PM) dan Lee Se Young sebagai pemeran utamanya.
Adapun ceritanya terkait putra mahkota Lee San/Raja Jeong Jo (Junho 2PM) yang harus menjadi raja karena ditinggal ayahnya meninggal.
Lee San nantinya akan terlibat dengan seorang kepala pelayan istana bernama Sung Deok Im (Lee Se Young)
Ia jatuh hati kepada seorang pelayan tersebut namun ditolak dengan alasan ingin hidup bebas sebagai orang biasa.
The Red Sleeve adalah Drama Korea comeback Junho 2PM setelah usai keluar dari wamil (wajib militer).
Berikut biodata pemeran pendukungnya.
1. Kang Hoon
Kang Hoon lahir di Korea Selatan pada 23 Mei 1991, saat ini berusia 30 tahun.
Ia adalah aktor Korea Selatan di bawah npio Entertainment, anak perusahaan dari JYP Entertainment.
