Breaking News:

Artis Korea

Drama Korea The Red Sleeve, Berikut Biodata Pemeran Utamanya

Berikut biodata pemeran utama dalam Drama Korea The Red Sleeve yang tayang di MBC. The Red Sleeve adalah Drama Korea comeback Junho 2PM.

Penulis: Reni Ravita | Editor: Kiki Novilia
zoom-inlihat foto Drama Korea The Red Sleeve, Berikut Biodata Pemeran Utamanya
Instagram @mbcdrama_now
Ilustrasi. Drama Korea The Red Sleeve, Berikut Biodata Pemeran Utamanya 

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Berikut biodata pemeran utama dalam Drama Korea The Red Sleeve yang tayang di MBC.

Drama tersebut menggaet aktor dan aktris kenamaan Korea Selatan seperti Lee Jun Ho (Junho 2PM) dan Lee Se Young sebagai pemeran utamanya.

Adapun ceritanya terkait putra mahkota Lee San/Raja Jeong Jo (Junho 2PM) yang terpaksa menjadi raja karena ditinggal ayahnya meninggal.

Lee San nantinya akan terlibat dengan seorang kepala pelayan istana bernama Sung Deok Im (Lee Se Young)

Ia jatuh hati kepada seorang pelayan tersebut namun ditolak dengan alasan ingin hidup bebas sebagai orang biasa.

Baca juga: Drakor When Flowers Bloom I Think of the Moon, Berikut Biodata Idol KPop

The Red Sleeve adalah Drama Korea comeback Junho 2PM setelah usai keluar dari wamil (wajib militer).

Berikut biodata pemeran utamanya.

1. Lee Jun Ho / Junho 2PM

Lee Jun Ho lahir di Korea Selatan pada 25 Januari 1990, saat ini berusia 31 tahun.

Pria yang lebih dikenal sebagai Junho adalah anggota dari boy band Korea 2PM.

Baca juga: Drakor When Flowers Bloom I Think of the Moon, Berikut Biodata Idol KPop

Halaman selanjutnya
Halaman
1234
Tags
Drama Korea The Red Sleeve
biodata pemeran utama
Artis Korea
Tribun Lampung
Tribunlampung.co.id
Sumber: Tribun Lampung
Berita Terkait :#Artis Korea
Ikuti kami di
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

Tribun JualBeli
Pasang Iklan
© 2021 TRIBUNnews.com Network,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Pedoman Media Siber
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Redaksi
Info iklan