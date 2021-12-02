Artis Korea
Drama Korea The Red Sleeve, Berikut Biodata Pemeran Utamanya
Berikut biodata pemeran utama dalam Drama Korea The Red Sleeve yang tayang di MBC. The Red Sleeve adalah Drama Korea comeback Junho 2PM.
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Berikut biodata pemeran utama dalam Drama Korea The Red Sleeve yang tayang di MBC.
Drama tersebut menggaet aktor dan aktris kenamaan Korea Selatan seperti Lee Jun Ho (Junho 2PM) dan Lee Se Young sebagai pemeran utamanya.
Adapun ceritanya terkait putra mahkota Lee San/Raja Jeong Jo (Junho 2PM) yang terpaksa menjadi raja karena ditinggal ayahnya meninggal.
Lee San nantinya akan terlibat dengan seorang kepala pelayan istana bernama Sung Deok Im (Lee Se Young)
Ia jatuh hati kepada seorang pelayan tersebut namun ditolak dengan alasan ingin hidup bebas sebagai orang biasa.
Baca juga: Drakor When Flowers Bloom I Think of the Moon, Berikut Biodata Idol KPop
The Red Sleeve adalah Drama Korea comeback Junho 2PM setelah usai keluar dari wamil (wajib militer).
Berikut biodata pemeran utamanya.
1. Lee Jun Ho / Junho 2PM
Lee Jun Ho lahir di Korea Selatan pada 25 Januari 1990, saat ini berusia 31 tahun.
Pria yang lebih dikenal sebagai Junho adalah anggota dari boy band Korea 2PM.
