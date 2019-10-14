Download Film Fast & Furious 8 dan Subtitle Fast & Furious 8 Bahasa Indonesia (Sub Indo)

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Yuk simak, cara unduh atau download film Fast & Furious 8 atau The Fate of the Furious, dengan terjemahan atau subtitle bahasa Indonesia (sub indo).

Termasuk, cara streaming Fast & Furious 8 atau The Fate of the Furious di ponsel.

Bagaimana sinopsis Fast & Furious 8 atau The Fate of the Furious?

Fast & Furious 8 atau The Fate of the Furious adalah sebuah film aksi Amerika 2017, yang disutradarai F. Gary Gray dan ditulis oleh Chris Morgan.

Film Fast & Furious 8 atau The Fate of the Furious merupakan installment kedelapan, dalam waralaba The Fast and the Furious.

Masih seperti seri-seri sebelumnya, film Fast & Furious 8 atau The Fate of the Furious tokoh utama Vin Diesel, yang turut didampingin oleh Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris Bridges, Scott Eastwood, Nathalie Emmanuel, Kurt Russell dan Charlize Theron.

Film Fast & Furious 8 atau The Fate of the Furious menandai sekuel pertama dari waralaba tersebut, sejak The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (2006) yang tidak dibintangi Paul Walker.

Sang aktor utama, Paul Walker tewas dalam kecelakaan kendaraan tunggal pada 30 November 2013, yang mana kala itu masih dalam tahap pertengahan produksi film Furious 7 (2015).

Berikut Sinopsis Fast & Furious 8 atau The Fate of the Furious.

Film Fast & Furious 8 menampilkan kisah Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) dan Letty (Michelle Roddriguez), yang tengah menikmati bulan madu serta kehidupannya yang tenang di Kuba.