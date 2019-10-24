Ilustrasi. When the Devil Calls Your Name Sub Indo, Download Drakor Indo Full Episode, Nonton Online (Streaming).

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Buat penggemar Jung Kyung Ho, yuk simak, cara unduh atau download drakor When the Devil Calls Your Name full episode dengan terjemahan atau subtitle bahasa Indonesia (sub Indo), dalam download drakor Indo terpopuler 2019.

Termasuk, cara nonton online lewat streaming When the Devil Calls Your Name di ponsel.

Bagaimana sinopsis When the Devil Calls Your Name?

KDrama When the Devil Calls Your Name merupakan drama Korea terbaru 2019.

Drama Korea When the Devil Calls Your Name memiliki 16 episode.

KDrama When the Devil Calls Your Name tayang mulai 1 Agustus 2019.

Para pemain When the Devil Calls Your Name adalah Jung Kyung Ho, Park Sung Woong, dan Lee Seol.

Drama bergenre fantasi ini terinspirasi dari penulis Johann Wolfgang von Goethe dari karyanya berjudul Faust.

Dalam sinopsis When the Devil Calls Your Name, drama tersebut menceritakan tentang Ha Rib yang diperankan Jung Kyung Ho

Ia berprofesi sebagai seorang penulis lagu yang mengejar uang dan ketenaran.