Drakorindo The Lies Within Lengkap, Subtitle Bahasa Indonesia (Sub Indo), Download Drakor Terpopuler

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Yuk simak cara unduh atau download drakor The Lies Within episode lengkap disertai terjemahan atau subtitle bahasa Indonesia (sub Indo), dalam download drakorindo terpopuler 2019.

Termasuk, cara nonton online lewat streaming The Lies Within di HP atau ponsel.

Bagaimana sinopsis The Lies Within?

Drama Korea The Lies Within mulai tayang 12 Oktober 2019.

Ini adalah drama terbaru Lee Min Ki dan Lee Yoo Young.

The Lies Within merupakan Drakor garapan Lee Yoon Jung yang sebelumnya menyutradarai drama Cheese in the Trap dan Coffee Prince.

Sedangkan skenarionya ditulis oleh Jeon Young Shin dan Won Yoo Jung.

The Lies Within juga dikenal dengan judul Everyone's Lies.

Drama ini tayang di OCN setiap Sabtu dan Minggu pukul 22.20 KST.

Drama ini tayang menggantikan Stranger From Hell.

The Lies Within bergenre thriller, misteri, investigasi, dan politik dengan jumlah episode 16.