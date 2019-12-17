Drama Korea
Drakorindo Leverage - Download Drakor Lee Dong Gun Subtitle Bahasa Indonesia (Sub Indo)
Bagi kamu penggemar drakorindo Lee Dong Gun dan Jun Hye Bin, yuk simak, cara download drakor Leverage episode lengkap subtitle bahasa Indonesia
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Bagi kamu penggemar Lee Dong Gun dan Jun Hye Bin, yuk simak, cara unduh atau download drakor Leverage episode lengkap disertai terjemahan atau subtitle bahasa Indonesia (sub Indo), dalam download drakorindo terpopuler 2019.
Termasuk, cara nonton online lewat streaming Leverage di ponsel.
Simak juga sinopsis Leverage dalam artikel ini.
Drakor Leverage mulai tayang 13 Oktober 2019.
Adapun, pemain Leverage adalah Lee Dong Gun, Jun Hye Bin, Kim Kwon, Kim Sae Ron, dan Yeo Hoe Hyun.
Leverage merupakan drama garapan sutradara Nam Ki Hoon.
Skenarionya ditulis oleh Min Ji Hyung.
Leverage tayang di TV Chosun setiap Minggu pukul 22.50 KST.
Drama ini bergenre kriminal dan total episode 16.
Ini merupakan drama remake dari serial tv Amerika berjudul sama.
Leverage menjadi drama terbaru Lee Dong Gun setelah Angel's Last Mission.
