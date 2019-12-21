Kunci Gitar (Chord) Memories - Maroon 5

Chord Gitar

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Bagi kamu penggemar Maroon 5, yuk simak, kunci gitar atau chord gitar Memories.

Simak juga, lirik lagu serta Video Klip Memories.

Berikut, lirik lagu dan chord gitar Memories.

[Intro Chorus]

G D

Here's to the ones that we got

Em Bm

Cheers to the wish you were here but you're not

C G

Cause the drinks bring back all the memories

Editor: Ridwan Hardiansyah
Sumber: Tribun Lampung
