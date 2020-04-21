Download The World of the Married dan Streaming A World of Married Couple 2020

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Download Drama Korea The World of the Married. Nonton streaming gratis The World of the Married.

Penggemar drama Korea tengah dihebohkan dengan judul drakor The World of the Married.

Drama Korea The World of the Married yang mengangkat permasalahan dalam dunia rumah tangga ini menyita banyak perhatian.

Tidak hanya masalah rumah tangga, d rama Korea The World of the Married juga mengangkat kisah seorang istri membalas dendam perbuatan suaminya yang berselingkuh.

Drama Korea The World of the Married memiliki judul lain bernama A World of Married Couple.

Drama Korea A World of Married Couple tayang perdana pada 27 Maret 2020 lalu.

A World of Married Couple tayang mengisi slot drama Korea pada hari Jumat - Sabtu.

Tidak kalah seperti drama Korea sebelumnya, A World of Married Couple menarik perhatian pecinta drakor.

Drama Korea The World of the Married ni memiliki total 16 episode.

Episode terakhir The World of the Married rencananya berakhir pada 16 Mei 2020 mendatang.

The World of the Married disutradarai oleh Mo Wan Il.

Sementara Joo Hyun merupakan penulis naskah Drama Korea The World of the Married.