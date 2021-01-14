Chord Gitar dan Video A World Alone Lorde

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Simak, chord A World Alone dinyanyikan Lorde.

Termasuk, video A World Alone di akhir tulisan ini.

Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Video Berita Kepada Kawan Ebiet G Ade

Baca juga: Lirik Lagu dan Video Cinta Luar Biasa Andmesh

Lagu A World Alone MP3 dapat didengarkan di aplikasi YouTube Music.

Berikut, chord gitar A World Alone dilengkapi lirik lagu A World Alone dinyanyikan Lorde.

[Intro]

E* F#m* C#m* (single strums) (2x)



[Verse]

E* F#m* C#m*

That slow burn wait while it gets dark

E*

Bruising the sun

F#m* C#m*

I feel grown up with you in your car

E

I know it's dumb



E F#m C#m E E F#m C#m

Ooooooooooooh ooooooooh



E F#m C#m

We've both got a million bad habits to kick

E

Not sleeping is one

F#m C#m

We're biting our nails, you're biting my lip

E

I'm biting my tongue



F#m C#m E F#m C#m E

Ooooooooooooh ooooooooh



[Chorus]

E F#m

Raise a glass 'cause I'm not done saying it

C#m

They all wanna get rough, get away with it

E F#m C#m

Let 'em talk 'cause we're dancing in this world alone



World alone

E*

We're alone



[Verse]

F#m* C#m*

All my fake friends and all of their noise

E*

Complain about work

F#m* C#m*

They're studying business, I study the floor

F#m* E*

And you haven't stopped smoking all night

F#m* C#m*

Maybe the Internet raised us

E

Or maybe people are jerks (People are talking, people are talking)

C#m

But not you (People are talking, people are talking)



[Chorus]

E F#m

Raise a glass 'cause I'm not done saying it

C#m

They all wanna get rough, get away with it

E F#m C#m

Let 'em talk 'cause we're dancing in this world alone



World alone

E

We're alone

F#m

All the double-edged people and schemes

C#m

They make a mess, then go home and get clean

E F#m C#m

You're my best friend and we're dancing in a world alone



World alone

E* F#m* C#m*

We're all alone



E* F#m* C#m*



[Bridge]

E* F#m* C#m*

I know we're no-ot everlasting

E* F#m* C#m*

We're a train wreck waiting to happen

E* F#m* C#m*

One day the blood won't flow so gladly

E* F#m* C#m*

One day we'll all get still (People are talking, people are talking)

E*

Get still



F#m* C#m* E* F#m* C#m*

Ooooooooooooooooh oooooooooh

E* F#m* C#m* E* F#m* C#m*

Oooooooooooooooooooh oooooooooh



[Chorus]

E F#m

Raise a glass 'cause I'm not done saying it

C#m

They all wanna get rough, get away with it

E F#m C#m

Let 'em talk 'cause we're dancing in this world alone



World alone

E

We're alone

F#m

All the double-edged people and schemes

C#m

They make a mess, then go home and get clean

E F#m C#m

You're my best friend and we're dancing in a world alone



World alone

E*

We're all alone



[Outro]

F#m*

(People are talking, people are talking)

C#m*

(People are talking, people are talking)

E* F#m*

(People are talking, people are talking)

C#m*

(People are talking, people are talking)

E*

Let 'em talk

Berikut, video musik A World Alone dalam chord Lorde.

Itulah, chord A World Alone dinyanyikan Lorde serta video YouTube A World Alone. ( Tribunlampung.co.id / Tama Yudha Wiguna )