Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar dan Video A World Alone Lorde
Simak, chord A World Alone dinyanyikan Lorde. Termasuk, video A World Alone di akhir tulisan ini, di aplikasi YouTube Music.
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Simak, chord A World Alone dinyanyikan Lorde.
Termasuk, video A World Alone di akhir tulisan ini.
Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Video Berita Kepada Kawan Ebiet G Ade
Baca juga: Lirik Lagu dan Video Cinta Luar Biasa Andmesh
Lagu A World Alone MP3 dapat didengarkan di aplikasi YouTube Music.
Berikut, chord gitar A World Alone dilengkapi lirik lagu A World Alone dinyanyikan Lorde.
[Intro]
E* F#m* C#m* (single strums) (2x)
[Verse]
E* F#m* C#m*
That slow burn wait while it gets dark
E*
Bruising the sun
F#m* C#m*
I feel grown up with you in your car
E
I know it's dumb
E F#m C#m E E F#m C#m
Ooooooooooooh ooooooooh
E F#m C#m
We've both got a million bad habits to kick
E
Not sleeping is one
F#m C#m
We're biting our nails, you're biting my lip
E
I'm biting my tongue
F#m C#m E F#m C#m E
Ooooooooooooh ooooooooh
[Chorus]
E F#m
Raise a glass 'cause I'm not done saying it
C#m
They all wanna get rough, get away with it
E F#m C#m
Let 'em talk 'cause we're dancing in this world alone
World alone
E*
We're alone
[Verse]
F#m* C#m*
All my fake friends and all of their noise
E*
Complain about work
F#m* C#m*
They're studying business, I study the floor
F#m* E*
And you haven't stopped smoking all night
F#m* C#m*
Maybe the Internet raised us
E
Or maybe people are jerks (People are talking, people are talking)
C#m
But not you (People are talking, people are talking)
[Chorus]
E F#m
Raise a glass 'cause I'm not done saying it
C#m
They all wanna get rough, get away with it
E F#m C#m
Let 'em talk 'cause we're dancing in this world alone
World alone
E
We're alone
F#m
All the double-edged people and schemes
C#m
They make a mess, then go home and get clean
E F#m C#m
You're my best friend and we're dancing in a world alone
World alone
E* F#m* C#m*
We're all alone
E* F#m* C#m*
[Bridge]
E* F#m* C#m*
I know we're no-ot everlasting
E* F#m* C#m*
We're a train wreck waiting to happen
E* F#m* C#m*
One day the blood won't flow so gladly
E* F#m* C#m*
One day we'll all get still (People are talking, people are talking)
E*
Get still
F#m* C#m* E* F#m* C#m*
Ooooooooooooooooh oooooooooh
E* F#m* C#m* E* F#m* C#m*
Oooooooooooooooooooh oooooooooh
[Chorus]
E F#m
Raise a glass 'cause I'm not done saying it
C#m
They all wanna get rough, get away with it
E F#m C#m
Let 'em talk 'cause we're dancing in this world alone
World alone
E
We're alone
F#m
All the double-edged people and schemes
C#m
They make a mess, then go home and get clean
E F#m C#m
You're my best friend and we're dancing in a world alone
World alone
E*
We're all alone
[Outro]
F#m*
(People are talking, people are talking)
C#m*
(People are talking, people are talking)
E* F#m*
(People are talking, people are talking)
C#m*
(People are talking, people are talking)
E*
Let 'em talk
Berikut, video musik A World Alone dalam chord Lorde.
Itulah, chord A World Alone dinyanyikan Lorde serta video YouTube A World Alone. ( Tribunlampung.co.id / Tama Yudha Wiguna )