Chord Gitar dan Video I Turn To You Christina Aguilera

[Intro]
Dm Fm G
[Verse 1]
C G
When I'm lost in the rain,
Dm
In your eyes I know I'll find the light
F G
To light my way.
C
And when I'm scared,
G
And losing ground,
Fm
When my world is going crazy,
G Dm
You can turn it all around.
[Pre-Chorus]
Fm Fm/G#
And when I'm down you're there
Am
pushing me to the top.
Dm
You're always there,
Gsus4 G
giving me all you've got.
[Chorus]
C Dm
For a shield from the storm,
C/E F
For a friend, for a love
Dm
to keep me safe and warm
Gsus4 G
I turn to you.
C Dm
For the strength to be strong,
C/E Bbsus2
For the will to carry on
Dm
For everything you do,
Fm G
for everything that's true
C
I turn to you.
[Interlude]
Fm9 Gsus4 G7
[Verse 2]
C G
When I lose the will to win,
Dm
I just reach for you and
F G
I can reach the sky again.
C G
I can do anything
Fm
'Cause your love is so amazing,
G
'Cause your love inspires me.
[Pre-Chorus]
Fm Fm/G#
And when I need a friend,
Am
You're always on my side
Dm
Giving me faith
Gsus4 G
taking me through the night
[Chorus]
C Dm
For a shield from the storm,
C/E F
For a friend, for a love
Dm
to keep me safe and warm
Gsus4 G
I turn to you.
C Dm
For the strength to be strong,
C/E Bbsus2
For the will to carry on
Dm G
For everything you do,
C
I turn to you.
[Bridge]
Bbsus2 Am
For the arms to be my shelter
through all the rain,
G
For truth that will never change,
F C/E F G
For someone to lean on,
Bbsus2 Am
For a heart I can rely on through anything,
Gsus4 G
For that one who I can run to...
[Chorus]
D Em
For a shield from the storm,
D/F# G
For a friend, for a love
Em
to keep me safe and warm
Asus4 A
I turn to you
D Em
For the strength to be strong,
D/F# Csus2
For the will to carry on
Em
For everything you do,
Gm A
for everything that's true
Em
For everything you do,
Gm A
for everything that's true
D
I turn to you.
