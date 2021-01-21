Chord Gitar dan Video I Turn To You Christina Aguilera

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Simak, chord I Turn To You dinyanyikan Christina Aguilera.

Termasuk, video I Turn To You di akhir tulisan ini.

• Chord Gitar dan Video One Only Pamungkas

• Lirik Lagu dan Video Kulepas Dengan Ikhlas Dinyanyikan Lesti Andryani

Lagu I Turn To You MP3 dapat didengarkan di aplikasi YouTube Music.

Berikut, chord gitar I Turn To You dilengkapi lirik lagu I Turn To You dinyanyikan Christina Aguilera.

[Intro]

Dm Fm G



[Verse 1]

C G

When I'm lost in the rain,

Dm

In your eyes I know I'll find the light

F G

To light my way.

C

And when I'm scared,

G

And losing ground,

Fm

When my world is going crazy,

G Dm

You can turn it all around.



[Pre-Chorus]

Fm Fm/G#

And when I'm down you're there

Am

pushing me to the top.

Dm

You're always there,

Gsus4 G

giving me all you've got.



[Chorus]

C Dm

For a shield from the storm,

C/E F

For a friend, for a love

Dm

to keep me safe and warm

Gsus4 G

I turn to you.

C Dm

For the strength to be strong,

C/E Bbsus2

For the will to carry on

Dm

For everything you do,

Fm G

for everything that's true

C

I turn to you.



[Interlude]

Fm9 Gsus4 G7



[Verse 2]

C G

When I lose the will to win,

Dm

I just reach for you and

F G

I can reach the sky again.

C G

I can do anything

Fm

'Cause your love is so amazing,

G

'Cause your love inspires me.



[Pre-Chorus]

Fm Fm/G#

And when I need a friend,

Am

You're always on my side

Dm

Giving me faith

Gsus4 G

taking me through the night



[Chorus]

C Dm

For a shield from the storm,

C/E F

For a friend, for a love

Dm

to keep me safe and warm

Gsus4 G

I turn to you.

C Dm

For the strength to be strong,

C/E Bbsus2

For the will to carry on

Dm G

For everything you do,

C

I turn to you.



[Bridge]

Bbsus2 Am

For the arms to be my shelter

through all the rain,

G

For truth that will never change,

F C/E F G

For someone to lean on,

Bbsus2 Am

For a heart I can rely on through anything,

Gsus4 G

For that one who I can run to...



[Chorus]

D Em

For a shield from the storm,

D/F# G

For a friend, for a love

Em

to keep me safe and warm

Asus4 A

I turn to you

D Em

For the strength to be strong,

D/F# Csus2

For the will to carry on

Em

For everything you do,

Gm A

for everything that's true

Em

For everything you do,

Gm A

for everything that's true

D

I turn to you.

Berikut, video musik I Turn To You dalam chord Christina Aguilera.

Itulah, chord I Turn To You dinyanyikan Christina Aguilera serta video YouTube I Turn To You. ( Tribunlampung.co.id / Tama Yudha Wiguna )