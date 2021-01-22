Chord Gitar dan Video Dream Imagine Dragons

Chord Gitar
Simak, chord Dream dinyanyikan Imagine Dragons. Termasuk, video Dream di akhir tulisan ini, di aplikasi YouTube Music.
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Simak, chord Dream dinyanyikan Imagine Dragons.
Termasuk, video Dream di akhir tulisan ini.
Lagu Dream MP3 dapat didengarkan di aplikasi YouTube Music.
Berikut, chord gitar Dream dilengkapi lirik lagu Dream dinyanyikan Imagine Dragons.
[Intro]
Am C Fmaj7 Am
[Verse]
Am7
in the dark
C
and I'm right on middle mark
Fmaj7
I'm just in tier of everything that rides below
Am
the surface
Am C
and I watch from a distance seventeen
Fmaj7
and I'm short of the other dreams of being golden
Am
and on top
Am C
it's not what you painted in my head
Fmaj7
there's so much there instead of all the colors
G
that I saw
[Chorus]
Am C
we all are living in a dream
Fmaj7
but life ain't what it seems
Am
oh everything's a mess
Am C
and all these sorrows I have seen
Fmaj7
they lead me to believe
Am
that everything's a mess
Am
but I wanna dream
C
I wanna dream
Fmaj7 Am
leave me to dream
[Verse 2]
Am
in the eyes
C
of a teenage crystallized
Fmaj7
oh the prettiest of lights that hang the hallways
Am
of the home
Am
and the cries
C
from the strangers out at night
Fmaj7
they don't keep us up at night we have the curtains drawn
G
and closed
[Chorus]
Am C
we all are living in a dream
Fmaj7
but life ain't what it seems
Am
oh everything's a mess
Am C
and all these sorrows I have seen
Fmaj7
they lead me to believe
Am
that everything's a mess
Am
but I wanna dream
C
I wanna dream
Fmaj7 Am
leave me to dream
Am C Fmaj7 Am
Ooh ah ooh ooh ah ooh
[Bridge]
Am
I know all your reasons
C
To keep me from seeing
Fmaj7 Am
Everything is actually a mess
Am
But now I am leaving
C
All of us were only dreaming
Fmaj7 Am
Everything is actually a mess
[Chorus]
Am C
we all are living in a dream
Fmaj7
but life ain't what it seems
Am
oh everything's a mess
Am C
and all these sorrows I have seen
Fmaj7
they lead me to believe
Am
that everything's a mess
Am C
we all are living in a dream
Fmaj7
but life ain't what it seems
Am
oh everything's a mess
Am C
and all these sorrows I have seen
Fmaj7
they lead me to believe
Am
that everything's a mess
Am
but I wanna dream
C
I wanna dream
Fmaj7 Am
leave me to dream
Berikut, video musik Dream dalam chord Imagine Dragons.
