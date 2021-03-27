Chord dan Lirik Lagu Gravity MP3 John Mayer Dilengkapi Video YouTube

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Gravity dinyanyikan John Mayer.

Simak juga, lirik lagu Gravity dan video Gravity.

Dengarkan, lagu Gravity MP3 di aplikasi YouTube Music di bawah ini.

streaming lagu Gravity

Berikut, lirik Gravity serta chord Gravity dalam John Mayer MP3.

(Intro:)

G C G C

.

(Chorus:)

G C

Gravity is working against me

G C

And gravity wants to bring me down

.

(Verse I:)

Am7

Oh I'll never know what makes this man

D7

With all the love

that his heart can stand

G Gm D7

Dream of ways to throw it all away..

(Chorus:)

G C

Gravity is working against me

G C

And gravity wants to bring me down



(Verse II:)

Am7

Oh twice as much aint twice as good

D7

And can't sustain like a one half could

Gm

It's wanting more,

D# D7

That's gonna send me to my knees..



(Solo:)

G C G C



(Verse III:)

Am7

Oh twice as much aint twice as good

D7

And can't sustain like a one half could

Gm

It's wanting more,

D# D7

That's gonna send me to my knees..



(Chorus:)

G C

Oh gravity, stay the hell away from me

G C

Oh gravity has taken better men than me

How can that be?

(Outro:)

G

Just keep me where the light is

C

Just keep me where the light is

G

Just keep me where the light is

C

Come on keep me where the light is

G

Come on keep me where the light is

Come on keep me where,

C

keep me where the light is

Baca juga: Chord dan Lirik Lagu Dewi MP3 Threesixty Dilengkapi Video YouTube

Baca juga: Chord dan Lirik Lagu Kenangan Terindah MP3 Samsons Dilengkapi Video YouTube

Simak, video YouTube Gravity dinyanyikan John Mayer.

Profil John Mayer