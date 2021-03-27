Chord dan Lirik Lagu Gravity MP3 John Mayer Dilengkapi Video YouTube

Breaking News:

Chord dan Lirik Lagu Gravity MP3 John Mayer

Berikut lirik lagu, chord gitar, serta video Gravity MP3 yang dinyanyikan John Mayer.

Ilustrasi. lirik lagu, chord gitar, serta video Gravity 

chord gitar Gravity dinyanyikan John Mayer.

Simak juga, lirik lagu Gravity dan video Gravity.

Dengarkan, lagu Gravity MP3 di aplikasi YouTube Music di bawah ini.

streaming lagu Gravity

Berikut, lirik Gravity serta chord Gravity dalam John Mayer MP3.

(Intro:)
G  C  G  C

(Chorus:)
G                   C
Gravity is working against me
    G                         C
And gravity wants to bring me down

(Verse I:)
        Am7
Oh I'll never know what makes this man
     D7
With all the love
that his heart can stand
G            Gm                      D7
Dream of ways   to throw it all away..

(Chorus:)
G                   C
Gravity is working against me
    G                         C
And gravity wants to bring me down

(Verse II:)
   Am7
Oh twice as much aint twice as good
    D7
And can't sustain like a one half could
     Gm
It's wanting more,
             D#                    D7
That's gonna send me to my knees..

(Solo:)
G  C  G  C

(Verse III:)
   Am7
Oh twice as much aint twice as good
    D7
And can't sustain like a one half could
     Gm
It's wanting more,
             D#                  D7
That's gonna send me to my knees..

(Chorus:)
   G                      C
Oh gravity, stay the hell away from me
   G                         C
Oh gravity has taken better men than me
How can that be?

(Outro:)
                       G
Just keep me where the light is
                       C
Just keep me where the light is
                       G
Just keep me where the light is
                          C
Come on keep me where the light is
                          G
Come on keep me where the light is
Come on keep me where,
C
keep me where the light is

Simak, video YouTube Gravity dinyanyikan John Mayer.

Profil John Mayer

Profil John Mayer
Profil John Mayer (Tribunnews.com)
