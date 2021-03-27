Chord dan Lirik Lagu Gravity MP3 John Mayer Dilengkapi Video YouTube

Chord Gitar
(Intro:)
G C G C
.
(Chorus:)
G C
Gravity is working against me
G C
And gravity wants to bring me down
.
(Verse I:)
Am7
Oh I'll never know what makes this man
D7
With all the love
that his heart can stand
G Gm D7
Dream of ways to throw it all away..
(Chorus:)
G C
Gravity is working against me
G C
And gravity wants to bring me down
(Verse II:)
Am7
Oh twice as much aint twice as good
D7
And can't sustain like a one half could
Gm
It's wanting more,
D# D7
That's gonna send me to my knees..
(Solo:)
G C G C
(Verse III:)
Am7
Oh twice as much aint twice as good
D7
And can't sustain like a one half could
Gm
It's wanting more,
D# D7
That's gonna send me to my knees..
(Chorus:)
G C
Oh gravity, stay the hell away from me
G C
Oh gravity has taken better men than me
How can that be?
(Outro:)
G
Just keep me where the light is
C
Just keep me where the light is
G
Just keep me where the light is
C
Come on keep me where the light is
G
Come on keep me where the light is
Come on keep me where,
C
keep me where the light is
Simak, video YouTube Gravity dinyanyikan John Mayer.
Profil John Mayer
