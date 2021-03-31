Breaking News:

Chord Gitar

Chord dan Lirik Lagu Leave the Door Open MP3 Bruno Mars Dilengkapi Video YouTube ft Anderson Paak

Berikut lirik lagu, chord gitar, serta video Leave the Door Open MP3 yang dinyanyikan Bruno Mars

zoom-inlihat foto Chord dan Lirik Lagu Leave the Door Open MP3 Bruno Mars Dilengkapi Video YouTube ft Anderson Paak
Tribunlampung.co.id
Ilustrasi. lirik lagu, chord gitar, serta video Leave the Door Open MP3 yang dinyanyikan Bruno Mars 

Leave the Door Open

chord gitar

chord gitar Leave the Door Open

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Leave the Door Open dinyanyikan Bruno Mars.

Simak juga, lirik lagu Leave the Door Open dan video Leave the Door Open.

Dengarkan, lagu Leave the Door Open MP3 di aplikasi YouTube Music di bawah ini.

streaming lagu Leave the Door Open

Berikut, lirik Leave the Door Open serta chord Leave the Door Open dalam Bruno Mars MP3.

[Intro]
Fmaj7      G7
Em7        Am7
          (Said baby, said baby, said baby)

[Verse 1]
Fmaj7
What you doin'? (What you doin'?)
Fmaj7
Where you at? (Where you at?)
G7
Oh, you got plans? (You got plans)
G7
Don't say that (Shut your trap)
Em7
I'm sippin' wine (Sip, sip) in a robe (Drip, drip)
Am7
I look too good (Look too good)To be alone (Woo, woo)

Halaman selanjutnya
Halaman
1234
Tags
Leave the Door Open
chord gitar
chord gitar Leave the Door Open
Leave the Door Open MP3
lirik lagu Leave the Door Open
video Leave the Door Open
video YouTube Leave the Door Open
Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars MP3
YouTube Music
Tribunlampung.co.id
Berita Terkait :#Chord Gitar
Penulis: Resky Mertarega S
Editor: meli yulyana
Sumber: Tribun Lampung
Ikuti kami di
Video Pilihan
Video Detik-detik Oknum Polwan Digerebek Suami saat Ngamar dengan Senior, Digeruduk Rombongan Polisi
Video Detik-detik Oknum Polwan Digerebek Suami saat Ngamar dengan Senior, Digeruduk Rombongan Polisi
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

© 2021 TRIBUNnews.com Network,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Pedoman Media Siber
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Redaksi
Info iklan