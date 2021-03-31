Chord dan Lirik Lagu Leave the Door Open MP3 Bruno Mars Dilengkapi Video YouTube ft Anderson Paak

Leave the Door Open

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Leave the Door Open dinyanyikan Bruno Mars.

Berikut, lirik Leave the Door Open serta chord Leave the Door Open dalam Bruno Mars MP3.

[Intro]

Fmaj7 G7

Em7 Am7

(Said baby, said baby, said baby)

[Verse 1]

Fmaj7

What you doin'? (What you doin'?)

Fmaj7

Where you at? (Where you at?)

G7

Oh, you got plans? (You got plans)

G7

Don't say that (Shut your trap)

Em7

I'm sippin' wine (Sip, sip) in a robe (Drip, drip)

Am7

I look too good (Look too good)To be alone (Woo, woo)