Chord dan Lirik Lagu Leave the Door Open MP3 Bruno Mars Dilengkapi Video YouTube ft Anderson Paak
Berikut lirik lagu, chord gitar, serta video Leave the Door Open MP3 yang dinyanyikan Bruno Mars
Leave the Door Open
chord gitar
chord gitar Leave the Door Open
Simak, chord gitar Leave the Door Open dinyanyikan Bruno Mars.
Simak juga, lirik lagu Leave the Door Open dan video Leave the Door Open.
Dengarkan, lagu Leave the Door Open MP3 di aplikasi YouTube Music di bawah ini.
streaming lagu Leave the Door Open
Berikut, lirik Leave the Door Open serta chord Leave the Door Open dalam Bruno Mars MP3.
[Intro]
Fmaj7 G7
Em7 Am7
(Said baby, said baby, said baby)
[Verse 1]
Fmaj7
What you doin'? (What you doin'?)
Fmaj7
Where you at? (Where you at?)
G7
Oh, you got plans? (You got plans)
G7
Don't say that (Shut your trap)
Em7
I'm sippin' wine (Sip, sip) in a robe (Drip, drip)
Am7
I look too good (Look too good)To be alone (Woo, woo)
