Chord Happier Dinyanyikan Olivia Rodrigo, Lirik Lagu Happier

Kunci gitar atau chord gitar Happier dinyanyikan Olivia Rodrigo serta lirik lagu Happier. Your friends are mine found someone new.

Editor: Ridwan Hardiansyah
Berikut, chord Happier dinyanyikan Olivia Rodrigo serta lirik lagu Happier.

Verse 1
G
We broke up a month ago
Your friends are mine
                                              Am
You know I know you've moved on
           A
Found someone new,
                 D
One more girl who brings out the better in you
       G
And I thought my heart was detached
From all the sunlight of our past
        Am
But she's so sweet
She's so pretty,
D
Does she mean you forgot about me?
Chorus
    G
I hope you’re happy
      Em
But not like how you were with me
       Am
I’m selfish I know, I can’t let you go
      D7
So find someone great, but don’t find no one better
                                N.C.
I hope you’re happy but don’t be happier
Verse 2
G
And do you tell her she's the most beautiful girl you've ever seen?
                                                                        Am
An eternal love bullshit you know you'll never mean
Remember when I believed
                                      D
You meant it when you said it first to me?
         G
And now I'm pickin' her apart,
        Em
Like cuttin' her down will make you miss my wretched heart
                  Am
But she’s beautiful, she looks kind
        D7
She probably gives you butterflies
Chorus
    G
I hope you’re happy
      Em
But not like how you were with me
         Am
I’m selfish I know, I can’t let you go
      D7
So find someone great, but don’t find no one better
Bridge
G
I hope you're happy
   Em
I wish you all the best, really
        Am
Say you love her, baby
Just not like you love me
       D                       D7
And think of me fondly when your hand's around her
                               N.C
I hope you're happy but don't be happier
Interlude
G                   Em                Am                D
Ooooh oh oh ooooh oh oh ooooh oh oh ooooh oooh oooh oooh
Outro
           G
Oh, I hope you're happy
      Em
But not like how you were with me
        Am
I'm selfish, I know
I can't let you go
      D
So find someone great but don't find no one better
       D7
I hope you're happy
          N.C.
But don't be happier

Itulah, kunci gitar atau chord gitar Happier dinyanyikan Olivia Rodrigo serta lirik lagu Happier.

Streaming dan unduh atau download lagu Happier MP3 bisa melalui YouTube Music.

Simak, biodata Olivia Rodrigo.

Olivia Isabel Rodrigo lahir pada 20 Februari 2003.

Olivia Rodrigo adalah seorang aktris dan penyanyi asal Amerika Serikat,

Dilansir Wikipedia, ia dikenal karena perannya sebagai Paige Olvera di seri Disney Channel, Bizaardvark dan sebagai Nini Salazar-Roberts di seri Disney+, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

Rodrigo menandatangani kontrak dengan label rekaman Interscope Records dan Geffen Records pada tahun 2020.

Ia merilis single debutnya "Drivers Licence" pada Januari 2021 dan debut di nomor 1 Billboard Hot 100.

