Chord It Will Rain Bruno Mars, Lirik It Will Rain

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Berikut, chord It Will Rain dinyanyikan Bruno Mars, dilengkapi lirik lagu It Will Rain.

C Em

If you ever leave me baby

C Em

Leave some morphine at my door

Dm Am

Cause it would take a whole lot of medication

Dm G

To realize what we used to have, we don't, Have it anymore

C Em

There's no religion that could save me

C Em

No matter how long my knees are on the floor, oh oh

Dm Am

So keep in mind all the sacrifices I'm makin'

Dm G

To keep you by my side to keep you from walking out the door

F G

Cause there'll be no sunlight

Em Am Gsus2

If I lose you baby

F G

There'll be no clear skies

Em Am Gsus2

If I lose you baby

F G E7 Am

Just like the clouds my eyes will do the same

Gsus2 Dm

If you walk away

G G-once

Everyday it will rain, rain, ra-AAA-in

C Cmaj7 C Em

Oooh, oooh--ooh, oooh

C Cmaj7 C Em

Oooh, oooh--ooh, oooh

C Em

I'll never be your Mother's favorite

C Em

Your Daddy can't even look me in the eye, oooh

Dm Am

If I was in their shoes I'd be doin' the same thing

Dm

Sayin' "There goes my little girl

G

Walkin' with that troublesome guy"

C Em

But they're just afraid of something they can't understand, oooh

C Em

But little by little watch me change their minds

Dm Am

And for you I'll try, I'll try, I'll try, I'll tr---y

Dm

I'll pick up these broken pieces 'til I'm bleedin'

G

If that'll make it right

F G

Cause there'll be no sunlight

Em Am Gsus2

If I lose you baby

F G

There'll be no clear skies

Em Am Gsus2

If I lose you baby

F G E7 Am

Just like the clouds my eyes will do the same

Gsus2 Dm

If you walk away

G G-once

Everyday it will rain, rain, ra-AAA-in

C Cmaj7 C Em

Oooh, oooh--ooh, oooh

C Cmaj7 C Em

Oooh, oooh--ooh, oooh

F Em

Oh, don't you say (don't you say) goodbye (goodbye)

F Em

Don't you say (don't you say) goodbye (goodbye)

Dm

I'll pick up these broken pieces 'til I'm bleedin'

G

If that'll make it right

F G

Cause there'll be no sunlight

Em Am Gsus2

If I lose you baby

F G

There'll be no clear skies

Em Am Gsus2

If I lose you baby

F G E7 Am

Just like the clouds my eyes will do the same

Gsus2 Dm

If you walk away

G G-once

Everyday it will rain, rain, ra-AAA-in

C Cmaj7 C Em

Oooh, oooh--ooh, oooh

C Cmaj7 C Em

Oooh, oooh--ooh, oooh

Baca juga: Chord Matahariku Dinyanyikan Agnez Mo, Lirik Lagu Matahariku

Baca juga: Chord Yang Terdalam Peterpan, Lirik Lagu Yang Terdalam

Itulah, kunci gitar atau chord gitar It Will Rain milik Bruno Mars serta lirik lagu It Will Rain.

Lagu Bruno Mars It Will Rain MP3 bisa didengarkan secara streaming YouTube Music.

Simak juga, biodata Bruno Mars.

Bruno Mars adalah penyanyi dan penulis lagu asal Honolulu, Hawaii.

Dilansir Tribunnewswiki.com, Bruno Mars lahir sebagai Peter Gene Hernandez.

Pria nyentrik ini lahir pada 8 oktober 1985.

Dilansir dari laman Facebook miliknya Bruno Mars adalah seorang penyanyi bergenre Pop dan R&B.

Dia berada di bawah naungan label rekaman Atlantic Records.

Baca juga: Chord Pura-pura Lupa Mahen Dilengkapi Lirik Lagu Pura-pura Lupa

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Lagu Bucin Santuy SMVLL, Lirik Lagu Bucin Santuy