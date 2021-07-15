Chord Gitar Lagu Reckless Dinyanyikan Madison Beer, Disertai Lirik Lagu Reckless

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Berikut ini adalah chord gitar lagu Reckless yang dipopulerkan Madison Beer lengkap dengan lirik lagu Reckless.

Intro

Dm7 G7 Cmaj7 F

Dm7 G7 Cmaj7

Verse 1

C

Hey

Cmaj7

This is a story I hate

C7

And tellin' it might make me break

F G/B

But I'll tell it anyway

C

This chapter's about

Cmaj7

How you said there was nobody else

C7

Then you got up and went to her house

F G/B

You guys always left me out

Pre Chorus

Cmaj7

I still have the letter you wrote when you told me

G/B Dm7

That I was the only girl you'd ever want in your life

Fm

I guess my friends were right

Chorus

Dm7 G7

Each day goes by and each night, I cry

Cmaj7 F

Somebody saw you with her last night

Dm7 G7

You gave me your word, "Don't worry 'bout her"

Cmaj7 C7

You might love her now, but you loved me first

Dm7 G7

Said you'd never hurt me, but here we are

Cmaj7 G/B Am

Oh, you swore on every star

Dm7 G7 Cmaj7

How could you be so reckless with my heart?

Verse 2

C

You check in and out

Cmaj7

Of my heart like a hotel

C7

And she must be perfect, oh well

F G/B

I hope you both go to hell

Pre Chorus

Cmaj7

I still have the letter you wrote when you told me

G/B Dm7

That I was the only girl you'd ever want in your life

Fm

I guess my friends were right

Chorus

Dm7 G7

Each day goes by and each night, I cry

Cmaj7 F

Somebody saw you with her last night

Dm7 G7

You gave me your word, "Don't worry 'bout her"

Cmaj7 C7

You might love her now, but you loved me first

Dm7 G7

Said you'd never hurt me, but here we are

Cmaj7 G/B Am

Oh, you swore on every star

Dm7 G7 Cmaj7 C7

How could you be so reckless with my heart? (Heart)

Post Chorus

Dm7 G7

How could you be so reckless?

Cmaj7 G/B Am

How could you be so reckless?

Dm7 G7 Cmaj7

How could you be so reckless with someone's heart?

Outro

C

Hey

Cmaj7

This is a story I hate

C7

But I told it to cope with the pain

F

I'm so sorry if you can relate

Itulah, kunci gitar atau chord gitar Reckless yang dinyanyikan Madison Beer, serta lirik lagu Reckless.

Streaming dan unduh atau download lagu Madison Beer berjudul Reckless MP3 bisa melalui YouTube Music.

Lagu Reckless ini dirilis pada 29 Juni 2021.

Lagu Reckless menceritan tentang seseorang yang dikhianati oleh sang kekasih.

Lagu Reckless masuk dalam daftar sound populer di beberapa sosial media terutama di TikTok.

Biodata Madison Beer

Dilansir dari Wikipedia, Madison adalah seorang penyanyi berkebangsaan Amerika Serikat. Pada tanggal 2 Februari 2018, dia merilis extended play debutnya, As She Pleases.

Beer lahir pada tanggal 5 Maret 1999 di Jericho, New York, dari keluarga Yahudi.