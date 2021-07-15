Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar Lagu Reckless Dinyanyikan Madison Beer, Disertai Lirik Lagu Reckless
Simak chord gitar lagu Reckless dipopulerkan Madison Beer serta lirik lagu Reckless. This is a story I hate and tellin' it might make me break.
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Berikut ini adalah chord gitar lagu Reckless yang dipopulerkan Madison Beer lengkap dengan lirik lagu Reckless.
Intro
Dm7 G7 Cmaj7 F
Dm7 G7 Cmaj7
Verse 1
C
Hey
Cmaj7
This is a story I hate
C7
And tellin' it might make me break
F G/B
But I'll tell it anyway
C
This chapter's about
Cmaj7
How you said there was nobody else
C7
Then you got up and went to her house
F G/B
You guys always left me out
Pre Chorus
Cmaj7
I still have the letter you wrote when you told me
G/B Dm7
That I was the only girl you'd ever want in your life
Fm
I guess my friends were right
Chorus
Dm7 G7
Each day goes by and each night, I cry
Cmaj7 F
Somebody saw you with her last night
Dm7 G7
You gave me your word, "Don't worry 'bout her"
Cmaj7 C7
You might love her now, but you loved me first
Dm7 G7
Said you'd never hurt me, but here we are
Cmaj7 G/B Am
Oh, you swore on every star
Dm7 G7 Cmaj7
How could you be so reckless with my heart?
Verse 2
C
You check in and out
Cmaj7
Of my heart like a hotel
C7
And she must be perfect, oh well
F G/B
I hope you both go to hell
Pre Chorus
Cmaj7
I still have the letter you wrote when you told me
G/B Dm7
That I was the only girl you'd ever want in your life
Fm
I guess my friends were right
Chorus
Dm7 G7
Each day goes by and each night, I cry
Cmaj7 F
Somebody saw you with her last night
Dm7 G7
You gave me your word, "Don't worry 'bout her"
Cmaj7 C7
You might love her now, but you loved me first
Dm7 G7
Said you'd never hurt me, but here we are
Cmaj7 G/B Am
Oh, you swore on every star
Dm7 G7 Cmaj7 C7
How could you be so reckless with my heart? (Heart)
Post Chorus
Dm7 G7
How could you be so reckless?
Cmaj7 G/B Am
How could you be so reckless?
Dm7 G7 Cmaj7
How could you be so reckless with someone's heart?
Outro
C
Hey
Cmaj7
This is a story I hate
C7
But I told it to cope with the pain
F
I'm so sorry if you can relate
Itulah, kunci gitar atau chord gitar Reckless yang dinyanyikan Madison Beer, serta lirik lagu Reckless.
Streaming dan unduh atau download lagu Madison Beer berjudul Reckless MP3 bisa melalui YouTube Music.
Lagu Reckless ini dirilis pada 29 Juni 2021.
Lagu Reckless menceritan tentang seseorang yang dikhianati oleh sang kekasih.
Lagu Reckless masuk dalam daftar sound populer di beberapa sosial media terutama di TikTok.
Baca juga: Chord Gitar Lagu Lathi yang Dipopulerkan Weird Genius feat Sarah Fajira, Lirik Lagu Lathi
Biodata Madison Beer
Dilansir dari Wikipedia, Madison adalah seorang penyanyi berkebangsaan Amerika Serikat. Pada tanggal 2 Februari 2018, dia merilis extended play debutnya, As She Pleases.
Beer lahir pada tanggal 5 Maret 1999 di Jericho, New York, dari keluarga Yahudi.