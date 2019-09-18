TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Sinopsis Person Who Gives Happiness akan tayang Senin 20 September 2019 Pukul 10.00 WIB di Trans TV dan live streaming Trans TV.

Drama Korea Person Who Gives Happiness akan tayang setiap Senin sampai Jumat pukul 10.00 WIB di Trans TV.

Drama Korea Person Who Gives Happiness merupakan pengganti drama Korea My Only One.

Selain di Trans TV, drama Korea Person Who Gives Happiness juga bisa ditonton melalui live streaming Trans TV.

Berikut tautan atau link live streaming Trans TV drama Korea Person Who Gives Happiness.

Live Streaming Drama Korea Person Who Gives Happiness

Drama Korea Person Who Gives Happiness merupakan salah satu serial lawas yang ditayangkan pertama kali pada 26 November 2016.

Drama Korea bergenre keluarga, melodrama, dan romantis, Drakor ini berjumlah 118 episode.

Drama Korea Person Who Gives Happiness digarap oleh sutradara Lee Sung Joon.

Ia merupakan sutradara dari serial drama Scholar Who Walks the Night dan The Moon Embracing The Sun yang keduanya tayang di Indosiar.