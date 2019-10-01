Download Lagu Beautiful People MP3 Ed Sheeran, Video Gudang Lagu Ed Sheeran Terpopuler 2019

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Yuk simak, cara unduh atau download lagu Beautiful People dinyanyikan Ed Sheeran, dalam MP3 gudang lagu Ed Sheeran terpopuler 2019.

Simak juga lirik lagu Beautiful People dan video klip Beautiful People.

Lagu Beautiful People yang dinyanyikan Ed Sheeran feat Khalid, dirilis pada 28 Juni 2019.

Lagu Ed Sheeran tersebut bercerita mengenai dua orang yang mencoba melakukan perjalanan baru, yang tak pernah mereka lakukan sebelumnya.

Mereka melakukan aktivitas yang biasa dilakukan orang-orang 'keren'.

Namun, mereka tak merasa cocok dengan aktivitas tersebut.

Lalu, mereka sadar bahwa mereka tak harus memaksakan diri untuk melakukannya.

• Download Lagu Ed Sheeran I Don’t Care MP3, Video Gudang Lagu Ed Sheeran Terpopuler

• Download Lagu Ed Sheeran Photograph MP3, Video Gudang Lagu Ed Sheeran Terpopuler

Berikut, lirik lagu Beautiful People.

We are, we are, we are

L.A. on a Saturday night in the summer

Sundown and they all come out

Lamborghinis and their rented Hummers

The party's on, so they're headin' downtown

('Round here) everybody's lookin' for a come up

And they wanna know what you're about

Me in the middle with the one I love and

We're just tryna figure everything out

We don't fit in well

'Cause we are just ourselves

I could use some help

Gettin' out of this conversation, yeah

You look stunning, dear

So don't ask that question here

This is my only fear, that we become

Beautiful people

Drop top, designer clothes

Front row at fashion shows

"What d'you do?" And, "Who d'you know?"

Inside the world of beautiful people

Champagne and rolled-up notes

Prenups and broken homes

Surrounded, but still alone

Let's leave the party

That's not who we are

(We are, we are, we are)

We are not beautiful

Yeah, that's not who we are

(We are, we are, we are)

We are not beautiful

L.A. mm

Drove for hours last night and we made it nowhere (nowhere, nowhere)

I see stars in your eyes when we're halfway there (all night)

I'm not fazed by all them lights and flashin' cameras (uh)

'Cause with my arms around you, there's no need to care

We don't fit in well

We are just ourselves

I could use some help

Gettin' out of this conversation, yeah

You look stunning, dear

So don't ask that question here

This is my only fear, that we become

Beautiful people

Drop top, designer clothes

Front row at fashion shows

"What d'you do?" And "Who d'you know?"

Inside the world of beautiful people

Champagne and rolled-up notes

Prenups and broken homes

Surrounded, but still alone

Let's leave the party

That's not who we are

(We are, we are, we are)

We are not beautiful, yeah

Yeah, that's not who we are

(We are, we are, we are)

We are not beautiful

We are, we are, we are

We are not beautiful

Lihat, video klip Beautiful People di atas.