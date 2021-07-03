Chord Gitar
Chord It Will Rain dari Bruno Mars, Lirik Lagu It Will Rain
Kunci gitar It Will Rain dari Bruno Mars dilengkapi lirik lagu It Will Rain. There's no religion that could save me no matter how long my knees.
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Berikut, chord It Will Rain dari Bruno Mars, dan lirik lagu It Will Rain.
C Em
If you ever leave me baby
C Em
Leave some morphine at my door
Dm Am
Cause it would take a whole lot of medication
Dm G
To realize what we used to have, we don't, Have it anymore
C Em
There's no religion that could save me
C Em
No matter how long my knees are on the floor, oh oh
Dm Am
So keep in mind all the sacrifices I'm makin'
Dm G
To keep you by my side to keep you from walking out the door
F G
Cause there'll be no sunlight
Em Am Gsus2
If I lose you baby
F G
There'll be no clear skies
Em Am Gsus2
If I lose you baby
F G E7 Am
Just like the clouds my eyes will do the same
Gsus2 Dm
If you walk away
G G-once
Everyday it will rain, rain, ra-AAA-in
C Cmaj7 C Em
Oooh, oooh--ooh, oooh
C Cmaj7 C Em
Oooh, oooh--ooh, oooh
C Em
I'll never be your Mother's favorite
C Em
Your Daddy can't even look me in the eye, oooh
Dm Am
If I was in their shoes I'd be doin' the same thing
Dm
Sayin' "There goes my little girl
G
Walkin' with that troublesome guy"
C Em
But they're just afraid of something they can't understand, oooh
C Em
But little by little watch me change their minds
Dm Am
And for you I'll try, I'll try, I'll try, I'll tr---y
Dm
I'll pick up these broken pieces 'til I'm bleedin'
G
If that'll make it right
F G
Cause there'll be no sunlight
Em Am Gsus2
If I lose you baby
F G
There'll be no clear skies
Em Am Gsus2
If I lose you baby
F G E7 Am
Just like the clouds my eyes will do the same
Gsus2 Dm
If you walk away
G G-once
Everyday it will rain, rain, ra-AAA-in
C Cmaj7 C Em
Oooh, oooh--ooh, oooh
C Cmaj7 C Em
Oooh, oooh--ooh, oooh
F Em
Oh, don't you say (don't you say) goodbye (goodbye)
F Em
Don't you say (don't you say) goodbye (goodbye)
Dm
I'll pick up these broken pieces 'til I'm bleedin'
G
If that'll make it right
F G
Cause there'll be no sunlight
Em Am Gsus2
If I lose you baby
F G
There'll be no clear skies
Em Am Gsus2
If I lose you baby
F G E7 Am
Just like the clouds my eyes will do the same
Gsus2 Dm
If you walk away
G G-once
Everyday it will rain, rain, ra-AAA-in
C Cmaj7 C Em
Oooh, oooh--ooh, oooh
C Cmaj7 C Em
Oooh, oooh--ooh, oooh
Itulah, kunci gitar atau chord gitar It Will Rain milik Bruno Mars serta lirik lagu It Will Rain.
Streaming dan unduh atau download lagu Bruno Mars berjudul It Will Rain MP3 bisa lewat YouTube Music.
Simak juga, biodata Bruno Mars.
Bruno Mars adalah penyanyi dan penulis lagu asal Honolulu, Hawaii.
Dilansir Tribunnewswiki.com, Bruno Mars lahir sebagai Peter Gene Hernandez.
Pria nyentrik ini lahir pada 8 oktober 1985.
Dilansir dari laman Facebook miliknya Bruno Mars adalah seorang penyanyi bergenre Pop dan R&B.
Dia berada di bawah naungan label rekaman Atlantic Records.
